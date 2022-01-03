Nappanee nonagenarian twins to celebrate 94th

NAPPANEE — Today, Nappanee twin siblings Willis Dean Guard and Phyllis Jean Guard Walters turn 94.
They have lived close to each other all of their lives.
Dean said they’ve always lived down the street from each other since they’ve been adults.
Phyllis added, “And we shared the same body for nine months.”
Sally explained the twin’s mother didn’t know she was having twins but decided if it was a boy they’d name him Ken Dean and if it was a girl she’d be Phyllis. They were delivered at home and after Dean was born they discovered another baby was to follow.
When Phyllis was born, they thought since they were twins their names should rhyme so they changed the babies’ names to Willis Dean and Phyllis Jean, but everyone has always called Willis by his middle name.
Seeing how they interact with one another it’s obvious that closeness extends beyond physical location and name rhyming.
“I’ve never known them to have a disagreement,” said Sally Guard, Dean’s wife.
When the Guard twins were born, the family lived outside of Bremen and they moved to Nappanee when they were in their freshman year of high school because their father was offered a job at Coppes Cabinets. The twins said their father was offered that job because John Coppes heard that Dean and his older brother were good basketball players and he wanted them playing for the Nappanee High School Bulldogs.
Sally shared the story of when Dean was a senior in high school they were playing a game in South Bend and Indiana University’s Coach Branch McCracken came looking for recruits. He apparently liked Dean and spoke to the high school coach after the game. McCracken told the coach to tell Dean he wanted him on his team and to have him call when he gets out of high school.
“Well it wasn’t until 30 years later when Dean and his former high school coach were playing golf that he remembered to tell him what McCracken said!” Sally exclaimed.
Dean and Phyllis are the youngest of eight children and the only two still living.
“Four of us lived to be in our 90s and the rest into their 80s, so that’s not too bad,” Phyllis said.
She said they had “very meager beginnings” growing up near Bremen during the Great Depression years.
“I’ve had school classes in South Carolina, where my granddaughter teaches, call me to tell what it was like growing up during the Great Depression,” she said, adding that “it makes you work hard and makes you good people.”
They recalled back then there were long lines for everything and you had to have ration stamps to buy anything because of the war. ‘We did without gasoline, sugar and tires,” Phyllis said.
When asked about favorite holiday traditions Dean said, “Christmas always meant a lot to me.”
Phyllis said they’d “always go to Grandma’s for Christmas — all she had for us was ribbon candy and dates, but it was great.”
Dean recalled one year when they were about 5 or 6 years old they couldn’t go to Grandma’s because there was no money for gas. “I told my dad not to worry because I filled the gas tank up and he asked ‘With what?’ and I said ‘With water!’”
Phyllis recalled she was in fourth grade before she got a big gift — a play cabinet and a doll. “We didn’t have a lot, but a lot wasn’t important in those days.”
Phyllis said a big treat for them was to go get an ice cream cone for a nickel on a Saturday night.
“We didn’t have a Coke until we moved here and went to Rexall’s,” she recalled.
She recalled only one birthday party that they had when they were 12 years old.
They said they went to their grandmother’s about 10-15 years in a row, and she passed away in the 1940s.
This didn’t happen at Christmas, but they recalled a time when they caught a badger in a trap. He and Phyllis set out the traps to trap raccoons to sell their hides and one time they caught a badger. Their dad wanted them to go back and release the badger and Dean said they got all scratched up. Phyllis said they dragged the badger back to the house in the trap because they couldn’t handle it.
“On Groundhog Day, we caught a badger,” Phyllis laughed.
Sally said they were both popular in high school. Dean was voted most popular boy, played basketball and was class president junior and senior year. Phyllis was on student council and was editor of the school newspaper.
“They were wonderful memories,” Phyllis said.
They graduated in 1946.
“It was a small class because of the war,” Phyllis said.
They remembered when the war ended and everyone took to the streets in downtown Nappanee celebrating.
TWIN CONNECTIONS
When the twins married they each had four children all the same ages except for the youngest ones who were a year older.
Dean said when Phyllis had her babies — was in labor or delivery — he would get sick. And one time she fell and broke her knee and Dean’s knee hurt too before he knew about her fall.
Phyllis didn’t seem to experience any of those twin feelings, but Dean did. As for their similarities Phyllis said they both liked to play outdoors as kids and liked a lot of the same things.
Sally said, “They’re both easy to get along with, have nice temperaments, are patient and forgiving.”
“We both love the Lord, don’t we Dean?” Phyllis asked. Sally added they attend the same church.
And they both lived on the same street most of their lives. At one point Phyllis and husband Kenny Walters bought a house on Meadow Lane. Dean was in real estate and had a listing on Meadow Lane.
“Kenny said it was available and a good buy,” Dean said.
Then when the Walters moved to McCormick Drive, the Guards followed soon after.
Phyllis has two great grandchildren who gave birth to a set of twins but no more twins on Dean’s side — yet.
WORK & COMMUNITY SERVICE
Dean owned G&N Grocery story on South Main Street for 37 years, and then he and Sally owned and operated Antiques on the Square for 24 years.
“I worked ‘til I was 88 years old,” Dean said proudly.
He and his sister were both involved in the community. Dean said he was considering a run for mayor but heard his brother-in-law Kenny was running so he didn’t.
Walters was mayor from 1992-1996, making Phyllis the First Lady of Nappanee. Phyllis said it was “wonderful” being first lady. “People were so nice and gracious.”
She also was the founder of the Methodist Church Thrift Shop and chairperson for many years. Dean was a member of the Jaycees and served on the city council for eight years.
“I bought the first bullet-proof vests the police department had in the 1970s,” Dean said and also bought uniforms for the fire department.
“Dean has always loved Nappanee,” Sally said.
He shared he has a flag that says Nappanee from his time on the council.
He said, “We lived a simple life,” but Sally reminded him he traveled all over — including Bali and Amsterdam. He recalled all the travels he took, but said it was always good to come back home to Nappanee.
When asked which he preferred the grocery business or antiques he didn’t hesitate before answering “antiques.”
“I worked with the woman I loved,” he said. “She and I were the only ones in the store from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day. It meant a lot to me to work with Sally and we got to go places and do things together.”
He and Sally will be celebrating their anniversary in January too. They married Jan. 27, 1990, according to Dean.
ADVICE
When asked to what they attributed their longevity, Phyllis responded, “Good genes, the way we lived. We worked hard at the right stuff and the good Lord helped us.”
The biggest changes over the years have been the prices of everything rising so much and people’s attitudes. When asked about that they said that people today are “too short-tempered,” Dean said.
“Years ago people were more understanding of one another,” Phyllis said. “We all worked hard now it seems like things come too easy for kids and their parents.”
When asked what advice they’d offer to younger people Dean didn’t hesitate to say, “Go to church!”
Phyllis added, “That’s where you’ll get the best training on things in life. Don’t be impulsive — think through your decisions.” Phyllis also expressed her concern over young people having so many guns.
Phyllis said all in all life has “been a joy” and Dean added the “time goes so fast.”
Sally said family members for both twins will “gather for this epic birthday at the Walters’ home.”