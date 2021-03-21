Nappanee native returns to perform at Round Barn

NAPPANEE — Nappanee native Caleb Shaw said he never imagined himself back home and a member of the Round Barn Theatre cast, but he and his cast mates are thrilled to be performing again for audiences.
Shaw and a couple of his cast mates, Will Cloud and Jaymi Horn, spoke about how the pandemic has affected their careers and how excited they are about the upcoming production at the Round Barn Theatre — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which opens Thursday and runs until April 18 to open the 2021 season.
Shaw said he’s been living in California for the past 18 years and working at Disneyland full time in their productions for the past seven years. When the pandemic hit, everything stopped. He and his wife Jaclyn came home to Nappanee for a visit and at that time RBT was showing an original musical, “Land That I Love.” They attended.
Shaw said he thought at the time, “Wow! I can’t believe theater is happening here in Nappanee.” He said they talked to the owners and sent in their resumes because “everything else was closed.”
They both performed in the next productions, “Into the Woods” and “A Christmas Carol,” and moved back for the season. They are also both on staff aside from performing — Caleb doing media work and Jaclyn in charge of weddings and event planning.
Shaw said it’s been a big change, but he’s grateful because no one else he knows in the performing arts is “doing anything remotely involved with performing.”
Shaw has the lead role of Quasimodo.
SILVER LINING
Jaymi Horn, a Columbus, Ohio, native said her role as Esmeralda will be the first time she’s performing in a show since the pandemic started. Horn said she was a recent college graduate working a nine-month internship in Mississippi Theatre, and in the middle of a show when everything shut down.
“It was disappointing. This is the first show I’ll do since March and it’s a blessing to have that,” Horn said. “A lot don’t and it’s been hard. Hunchback has been the silver lining.”
She added that she learned about the Round Barn Theatre from a former classmate.
Will Cloud, who’s playing Frollo, said he was in college working on a production degree, but it wasn’t a healthy place for him so when everything shut down he decided to leave. Over the summer there was no theater and no jobs as everything was closed down. His mom told him, “Your aunt knows a lady who just bought a theater in Indiana. You should audition.”
He didn’t believe it at first, but a door opened for the North Carolina native to come for the entire season as a part of the core cast. His fiancée, Emily, came too as stage manager. His first role was in “A Christmas Carol.”
Shaw was having a little deja vu as he performed on that stage when he was 12 in “Sound of Music,” and then he appeared in “West Side Story” and “The King and I” when he was in high school.
“It’s been interesting but nice,” Shaw said. “Truthfully, I didn’t think we’d come to the theater that’s 60 seconds from my parent’s house.”
BACK HOME
Shaw said he and his wife, who was raised in California, are adapting well. He admits it’s been a nice chance to get out of California with the uncertainty of COVID mixed with the theater world. Everything is so heightened there compared to here where he feels people handled COVID more realistically.
“Being back in my hometown, seeing family and friends, able to do live performing; that wouldn’t be an option where I was at,” he said.
As for Christy Stutzman, who owns the property along with her husband, Marlin, and partners, she’s thrilled to have the hometown boy and his wife on stage and on staff.
“I didn’t think it was possible,” Stutzman said. “We thought about it on the odd chance they’d be willing to do a concert or something when they came back to visit and saw ‘Land That I Love,’ but they were very serious, very interested in coming. They were still under contract with Disney but not doing anything and wanted to. And they share the vision that Marlin and I have of innovating and making this a vibrant part of the community. We’ve been so blessed to have them.”
Stutzman said she’s in the process of writing a new musical where the Shaws will both be leads. “It’s thrilling to write for their voices,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration.”
Stutzman said the last year after taking ownership they hoped to do five shows and ended up doing three. Part of that was due to licensing freezes in New York City.
She explained RBT has several advantages other venues may not have which allowed them to start holding productions last summer.
“We’ve been very open and transparent and over-communicative with the health department,” Stutzman said. “One advantage we have is our buildings are huge. There’s lots of space and that creates good airflow. We’ve also been very innovative with the things we do.
“I told my crew, when faced with challenges and tough times that’s when the creative juices should be flowing the most and they rose to the challenge. Although we were at very low capacity, we thought it important that people knew we were open.”
She said one of the other advantages of being part of small production is the changes in policies they were able to make that large venues and equity houses couldn’t. Things like having the actors apply their own makeup and costumes.
“We told them we want as few hands touching you as possible and our actors are put in a bubble once they’ve tested negative. We’ve asked them to limit their social interactions, take vitamin supplements; they have temperature checks daily. We can’t have them interacting with the audiences anymore. They’re making sacrifices, but it’s their choice, too. They want to create art and they’re doing what they love,” she said. “And we want to keep them safe and healthy.”
She said the only exception is they do have someone to help with quick changes during the show.
‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’
Under the direction of Director and Operations Manager Alex Price, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score as well as new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in 15th century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer held captive by his devious caretaker the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, longs to join the celebration of the Feast of Fools where he meets the beautiful Gypsy Esmeralda.
Horn said, “People should know first of all this is a spectacle. If they’re looking to be entertained, this is the show to see. From the music, the set and talent, ‘Hunchback’ has all of the elements that make good quality theater. It’s emotional and they’ll be inspired to think.”
Shaw agreed it was a “very moving show and the music is the most incredible score. I haven’t found a weak musical number in the show.”
He wanted to point out that the production was closer to the Victor Hugo novel than the Disney animated film. “It’s a bit darker in material with more adult dramatic moments that are not as present in the animated film but still good for families.”
Cloud agrees. “The story deals with so many elements — light and darkness, what makes a monster and what makes a man. It leaves you thinking. The music is the best I’ve ever worked with, the set, the dancing, the acting — everything is top notch. There’s so much depth and heart in the story. You come out and self-reflect and that’s what makes good theatre if it makes you feel and makes you think.”
Shaw said there’s a moment in the show near the end that shows audiences even if you have a disability or struggles, we’re all the same at our core we are all worthy.
“That moment in the show, along with the music and vocals, the way everything is used — everything comes together in that moment and so much care was put into it,” he said. “That doesn’t happen all the time in theater, that amount of care for that moment and so many others throughout the show. And there’s just a lot of fun moments as well.”
Horn agreed saying the show was just honest. “While the theme and the message are important, it’s not forced,” she said.
Cloud said, “This is far and away the most talented group of actors I’ve ever worked with. Everyone is on their game. The audience is going to be blown away. “
Shaw said the new ownership wants to “create a place where there’s an extremely high level of theatre. People will want to come back for every show.”
PROTOCOLS IN PLACE
Price said they are requiring social distancing and masks. They’re selling every other row and won’t have people seated right next to each other if not in the same party. They are selling concessions so masks can be lowered when eating and drinking. When they first opened, RBT was at 25% capacity, and now they’ve been approved for 75% but are keeping it at 50% for the time being.
“That creates a nice bubble for everyone,” he said.
The actors are even wearing clear face shields while on stage.
Stutzman said they’re still combating the thought that they’re closed. She said people may have to buy tickets earlier because of limited seating, but she wants people to know it’s safe to return to the theater.
“Also, we make a concerted effort that when they bring their family to the Round Barn Theatre the quality is going to be excellent and the family mindset is there to stay,” she said the productions will be “wholesome and uplifting and you won’t have to worry about content. We want them to walk away encouraged, uplifted and having good conversations.”
“Even the theme of ‘Hunchback’ is one of being friendly with those who might not feel worthy,” she said.
She said they were thrilled to get it and is looking forward to it and the rest of the season, which includes “When Calls the Heart,” “which has a huge following. I’m thrilled to make that into a musical — a dream of mine for a dozen years.”
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Little Women,” where Stutzman plans to return to the stage as Marmee, are also part of this season.
She said they are very thankful to the community, which was so supportive about coming to eat, shop and attend shows. They didn’t have the average of 30 tour buses the previous owners had, so “if not for the community, we wouldn’t have made it,” Stutzman said. “Their support means the world to a small business owner.”