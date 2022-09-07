NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members approved an additional appropriation of $50,000 from the aviator rotary fund.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained to the council at its Tuesday meeting that Nappanee Municipal Airport has a fund to purchase and sell aviation fuel.
“If we do it right, it makes money,” Jenkins said. “They’ve sold quite a bit of fuel this year and need to purchase more.”
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight discussed the situation as well.
“Originally, the budget was $40,000 and they first purchased $21,000 and sold that,” he said. “We were priced lower than everyone so we were selling more fuel. Then they purchased another $27,000 and now they need to buy more.”
He said the $50,000 should carry them through and they raised the price of fuel to be a bit more competitive.
“We are making money on the fuel,” Jenkins added.
He pointed out that aviation fuel is higher than automobile fuel and he said selling more means more people are coming to Nappanee, whether it’s just to buy fuel or on business or pleasure.
The council approved the additional appropriations ordinance on first reading. After the meeting Knight confirmed that the money was available in the fund, it just hadn’t been budgeted for this year creating the need for the additional appropriation.
The council also approved on first reading an ordinance amending the zoning ordinance for a property at 252 S. Madison St. owned by Terry and Patricia Weldy. Jake and Lindsay Yoder are in the process of purchasing the property as a residence and dog grooming business. At the last regular meeting the council approved the zoning change from I1 (industrial) to B1 (business).
Lindsay Yoder said she wanted to get it wrapped up as soon as possible. The mayor told her it needed two more readings, Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
PROCLAMATIONS
The mayor issued two official proclamations at the meeting.
The first was proclaiming September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. The mayor acknowledged the presence of Ron and Nelda Bedward, whose daughter Shaylee succumbed to ovarian cancer.
“Ron has worked diligently in Wakarusa and Nappanee with the campaign to raise awareness,” Jenkins said.
The mayor gave the Bedwards a copy of the proclamation and thanked them.
“Everyone is seeing all the signs and symptoms and structures,” Ron Bedward said. “Thank you all for allowing us to do that.”
He said the ribbons and signs would be up for the month but the art structures would remain all year until they go to their permanent location on the art path.
“It’s a great tribute to a special girl,” Bedward added, his voice choked with emotion.
The second proclamation was declaring September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Nappanee and several members of NorthWood High School’s Bring Change to Mind organization were present.
After reading the proclamations, the mayor thanked the students, Grace Guard, Izzy Maller and Aletta Wimmer, for attending.
UNAUTHORIZED CONNECTION
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber informed the council about pamphlets that will be going out to “citizens hooked up to the sanitary sewer.”
He said the city is getting a lot of unnecessary flow and they want to eliminate as much as possible. He explained the older part of town — the south side — has sanitary sewers and stormwater sewers, the CSO’s combined sewer overflow.
“Everybody in the new part of town will be getting a pamphlet,” he said, adding if they are hooked up wrong they need to get it corrected.
Gerber gave the council an example stating that an average 8-inch sewer can handle 225 homes, but only five sump pumps. He said they’re having issues, especially with Maple Lane, and there have been backups in people’s basements. He said if people cooperate, he believes they can correct the problem.
Mayor Jenkins said the newer housing developments such as Heritage Farms, Blackstone and everything north of the Berlin Ditch all have separated sewers.
“We want to reduce storm water in the sanitary system,” he said. “The biggest culprits are downspouts from the roof and sump pumps. Most people don’t even know where it’s discharging so we’re asking residents to help us identify and work to get them disconnected from the sanitary sewer. We want to eliminate flooding in heavy rain events. There are areas where we’ve had higher than normal storm water amounts.”