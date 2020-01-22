NAPPANEE — Mayor Phil Jenkins delivered his annual State of the City address at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where he encouraged residents to build on the momentum of the past year.
“As we enter a new decade together, I am honored and humbled to serve the great city of Nappanee alongside so many qualified and talented individuals. I would not trade our residents, business owners, employees, youth, volunteers or visitors with any other place on the face of the earth,” he said.
He stated that as he reflected on the past year, he wanted to continue to build on the momentum generated.
He stated “2019 was a year of significant accomplishments,” and mentioned celebrating the opening of the new Boys & Girls Club; watching the first season of NorthWood High School soccer teams play on the new fields at Wellfield Park; the completion of the five-year park master plan; introducing the new Junkyard Dog sculptures and entering the final phases of WaNee Vision 2020 with the renovations of FCDC and the Elder Haus at Main Street Suites.
He said design work for Woodview Drive continues, with construction scheduled for 2023. He said a safe pedestrian pathway from Ind. 19 to Oakland Avenue will tie in the existing trail system, as well as new curbs and drainage to improve the heavily traveled road.
Jenkins added that Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is working on upgrades to the downtown electrical substation to provide additional power and increased reliability.
“Initially this project was not scheduled to start for five years. Thanks to negotiations between the city, NIPSCO and the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County, we have improved the timing and hope to see this portion of the work completed by the end of this year,” he said.
DOWNTOWN VIBRANCY
Jenkins told those in attendance the Redevelopment Commission is working with businesses in the U.S. 6 East corridor to improve safety and the aesthetics of the area, as well as pursuing other projects and initiatives within the Tax Increment Finance district. He also talked about plans for improvements downtown — including a Dumpster enclosure and parking lot improvements.
“We hope to bring suggested improvements to the council in the first quarter and continue to develop a long-range strategy for making a visit to our downtown a positive experience. New parking guidelines, in addition to improved alleyways and sidewalks, will continue to improve and enhance our downtown vibrancy,” he said.
He said the park department staff will begin implementing the department's master plan this year, with the first project the acquisition of land and construction of new equipment and features, including an inclusive playground at South Park. The work at South Park is being made possible due to a $250,000 matching grant from the Department of Natural Resources.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
“As we seek to improve the physical environment of our community, we must also seek to improve the overall wellness of our citizens. Along with opportunities for physical fitness, we seek to find solutions and answers to address our emotional, mental and spiritual wellness,” he said. “This past May the Nappanee Mental Health Task Force began meeting monthly to learn, share and act.”
“As we move forward in 2020, you will see more community events to raise awareness, educate on key issues and connect people with resources to live a healthier and fulfilled life.”
Jenkins said the meetings are held at 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at City Hall and encouraged others to get involved.
DOWNTOWN ARTISTS
He mentioned the Nappanee Arts Council just announced its 2020 projects— Woodland Creatures, which will be installed in the woods at Derksen Nature Center and Tour de Nappanee bicycle art sculptures for downtown. The Junkyard Dogs will move out to the art path near the dog park. He said the city will work with the Art Council to renovate a portion of a building on West Market Street to provide a community art studio for Nappanee artists.
WATER, SEWER CONCERNS
“As we anticipate more growth of our corporate boundaries, we continue to evaluate our infrastructure. Asset management plans for water and sewer utilities as well as streets will be critical for maintaining our existing infrastructure and planning for future growth,” Jenkins said.
He said that part of the asset management plan includes the replacement of the U.S. 6 water main from Elm Street to Guiss Street and a new water tower at the Airport Industrial Park. He said there have been several water main breaks on U.S. 6 in the past few years and it is planned to be replaced prior to the scheduled repaving in 2021.
“The water tower at the airport is needed for additional emergency water capacity, fire protection and improved water pressure. As the city continues to grow, we need to make sure we have the facilities in place to handle the additional demands,” he said.
Jenkins also mentioned plans for a feasibility study for fire and emergency services facilities, plans for improved railroad crossing safety and a quiet zone and the census that will take place this year.
END OF AN ERA
“I would be remiss if I did not address Amish Acres in this State of the City. Amish Acres has been a vital part of Nappanee and the greater northern Indiana region for 50 years. The Pletcher Family has poured their entire life into the preservation and cultural significance of a group of individuals responsible for the founding and settlement of Nappanee. Amish Acres has evolved into one of the most recognized destinations in the Midwest,” he said.
“I would like to personally thank Dick Pletcher on behalf of the city of Nappanee and wish he and Susie a relaxing and fulfilling retirement. We will soon have a better picture of the future of Amish Acres once new owners are identified,” he said. “While we are sad to see one act of this property end, we are excited to see what the next act has in store.”
LOOKING AHEAD
“As my new term as your mayor begins and we set out our goals for the next year, I am reminded of all the great people in Nappanee’s past and present that have blazed the trail that we journey along. Their leadership and pride in their community can be seen around us every day,” he said.
“My hope is that this current generation can continue to inspire and instill the values that make Nappanee so special to the next generation of leaders, business owners, families and residents. As we enter this new decade together, let our outlook always be to build a better Nappanee, one day at a time. May God continue to bless Nappanee,” Jenkins concluded.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council:
• Approved a list of 2020 appointments, including council liaisons with departments as follows: Anna Huff to police, Brandie Yoder to parks and recreation and EMS, Denny Miller to senior center and historic commission, Todd Nunemaker to streets and water/wastewater and Amy Rosa to fire and redevelopment commission.
• Received department reports and learned water meters are being changed out. EMS runs were down for the first time in years but they had the second highest amount of total patients cared for. In addition, the Elder Haus Senior Center had 10,058 participants in games, lunches and programs and 4,685 transports for the year.
