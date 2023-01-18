NAPPANEE — “Investing in Community” was the theme for Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins’s state of the city address delivered before the council Tuesday evening.
Jenkins said, “Looking back over my time as mayor I’m reminded of how important collaboration has been to Nappanee’s success. We all have unique talents and gifts we offer to the community, but when we harness and combine those efforts by working collectively we can go much further and achieve greater results than we thought possible.”
Jenkins stressed that none of what they’ve done would be possible without the support of all the city employees, elected officials, board members, residents, businesses and other partners. “As we bring this report to you, we do so with a sound financial foundation, anchored by a history of balanced budgets, healthy cash reserves and conscientious spending.”
Jenkins shared some of the highlights of 2022 including the completion of the renovation of South Park, new restrooms at Stauffer, Recovery and South Parks, renovation of the Derksen Farm Nature Center and the reconstruction of the Oakland Trail — including the addition of another art pod, lighting, widening and resurfacing of the path.
He shared that the city partnered with Wa-Nee Schools on a new concession stand, restrooms and locker rooms at Wellfield Park. The street department completed work on the reconstruction of Miriam Avenue — including improved drainage, new curbs, gutters and sidewalks and a pedestrian bridge over the Berlin Court Ditch that connects to the Oakland Trail. Utility relocation work on Woodview began in preparation of that road’s reconstruction.
Jenkins said that the Redevelopment Commission is focused on downtown improvements, including expanding the façade improvement program, designing a turn lane on U.S. 6 East and exploring the implementation of a residential Tax Increment Finance district.
In partnership with Wa-Nee Schools, the police department added two new school resource officers; the fire department continues to merge fire and EMS services and is making plans for a new fire station.
Jenkins said the city continued its steady growth, “the estimated construction cost of $49 million almost doubled the estimated construction cost of 2021.”
The city hired a new director for the Elder Haus Senior Center, Kim Howenstein, and she and the staff are focused on resuming normal operations after COVID and expanding future programming.
LOOKING AHEAD
Jenkins said, “We are only just getting started with more exciting projects, initiatives and programs for 2023.”
He said the parks department will be working on new pickle ball courts and a disc golf course. The street department will continue to work on Woodview Drive and continue planning for the C.R. 52 West/Tomahawk Trail corridor. There will be interior improvements at the Elder Haus and the utilities department will continue to meet all regulatory targets for quality water.
Jenkins said they plan to secure a location and start designing for a new fire station this spring. The planning department will be adding a director of development and redevelopment to assist with economic growth. He announced they’ll be launching an upgraded website in a few weeks.
The mayor said they are looking forward to planning for the city’s Sesquicentennial in 2024.
“As we approach 150 years since Nappanee’s founding and 100 years of being designated as a city, I would like to challenge us to think of what our future can be. People have invested their time, talents and treasures to ensure Nappanee stays vibrant and healthy. So today, as in the past, we commit to continued investment into our collective future to make Nappanee the best place to live, raise a family make a living and pursue happiness. May God continue to bless Nappanee!”
In other business, the council:
• Approved appointments to the Economic Development Commission including Larry Thompson, Steve Walters and Phil Weems.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance rezoning church at 158 E Centennial from R2 to R4 to allow for offices.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance rezoning lots owned by Newcomer Service at 401 E Wabash from R2 to I1.
• Passed a resolution reimbursing mileage at the new federal amount of 65.5 cents a mile.