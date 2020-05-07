NAPPANEE — A Nappanee man died Thursday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.
The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Ind. 119 between C.R. 15 and C.R. 17, according to a report from Elkhart County police.
Christopher Moyer, 36, was traveling northeast on Ind. 119 northeast of C.R. 15 when a woman driving a 2002 Ford Explorer in front of him slowed down to turn into a driveway in the 22000 block of Ind. 120. Police state in a crash report that Moyer apparently failed to reduce the speed of his motorcycle and rear-ended the SUV.
Moyer, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries caused by the crash. No citations were issued and the crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office.
