EDWARDSBURG, MICH. — A Nappanee, Indiana, man is dead and three other people, including two from Elkhart, Indiana, were injured following a Wednesday afternoon two-vehicle crash.
Ariel Villa, 27, died from injuries he sustained the crash, which took place at 4:02 p.m. on U.S. 12 near Island Drive in Ontwa Township, an Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department news release stated.
"Officers arrived on scene to find two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries," the release stated.
Police reported that Villa's vehicle was westbound on U.S. 12 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle head on. That vehicle was driven by Jesse Phipps, 28, Elkhart. Passengers in Phipps’ vehicle were Brittanie Thammavongsa, 31, Elkhart, and David Green, 34, Dallas, Texas.
Green was located in the ditch outside of the vehicle, and all other occupants were trapped in their vehicles with heavy front end damage, the report reads. Villa succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The Edwardsburg Fire Department and Clay Fire Rescue extricated the victims from the vehicles. The Edwardsburg Ambulance and SMCAS Ambulance transported two individuals to the hospital. MedFlight transported a patient to South Bend Memorial Hospital.
The Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, Clay Fire and Rescue, SEPSA Fire and Ambulance, SMCAS Ambulance Service, Michigan State Police, MedFlight of South Bend, Cass County Central Dispatch, MDOT and the Cass County Road Commission, also responded. The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.