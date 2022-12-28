NAPPANEE — The City of Nappanee will be entering into a lease agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Co. after action taken at Tuesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
The utility company will be replacing transmission poles and needs a place to store the materials and stage construction, so they asked about using the property at 154 S. Williams St., former Fred’s Flowers property.
Bryan Knipe of NIPSCO attended virtually and said they’d need the use of the property as they replace five miles of wood poles to steel poles from C.R. 7 and C.R. 52 east to C.R. 15. They’ll need the property as soon as possible and until Aug. 31.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said initially he wanted to use a portion of the property to dump snow, but after speaking with NIPSCO representatives realized they’ll need all the space with the equipment they’re bringing in so the street department will find an alternative location.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said there are a few details yet to be worked out but NIPSCO will be leasing the lot at a cost of $1,000 a month. The board approved NIPSCO using the lot and authorized the mayor and city attorney Brian Hoffer to finalize the agreement details.
FIRST GROUP AGREEMENT
The board approved an amended agreement with First Group for additional services regarding the roadway improvement project on Woodview Drive.
Warren explained the project had gone out to bid but was “unawardable,” so First Group is doing minor re-scoping of the project to get costs down. He said they’ll revisit the plan and make appropriate adjustments of different items to get cost within an awardable amount.
The mayor reminded the board this is a local project with Indiana Department of Transportation and the city was awarded the 80/20 matching grant in 2017. He said they’ve been working on the design, engineering, environmental and utility work. He said the bids go directly to INDOT and they have criteria for what determines an awardable contract and this was over budget. Jenkins said they’ve been in contact with INDOT to see if the project is still feasible and it is, so they want to rebid in March.
Evan Laviolette from First Group attended virtually and he said unfortunately they have to retouch every document and there are a lot of documents all that need to be re-dated. But he said they’re working hard to keep the same construction schedule.
Jenkins said other communities are experiencing the same problems. “When it was approved years ago it’s hard to predict the pricing,” he said. “We’re still hopeful it’ll get awarded.”
In other business, board members:
• Approved an agreement with the Career Center for two students to ride-along in ambulances.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Elkhart County Regional Sewer District.
• Approved having EMS Nick Newcomer to also work on the fire department.
• Approved re-hiring Steven Stouder to EMS department.
• Approved 2023 Board of Public Works meeting dates.
• Approved seven sewer adjustments and several excavating on public property requests.