NAPPANEE — Two children died in an apparent farm accident south of Nappanee Tuesday.
Kosciusko County police said the children, ages 3 and 5, were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer hauling grain on a drive at a field east of 5370 W. 1350 North. Police responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m., a news release shows.
The children were presumably under the trailer when the vehicle’s driver, Benjamin Sheets of Nappanee, began pulling forward and struck the two, police said, citing preliminary details of the investigation.
People gathered outside a neighboring house where the family was said to be in mourning. One person indicated the children had been playing in a field and went outside a fence before they were struck.
Police have not yet released the names of the children.
The incident is still under investigation by Kosciusko County police.
