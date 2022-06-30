NAPPANEE — A number of July 4 holiday events will take place this weekend in Nappanee.
SATURDAY, July 2:
- 8 a.m. Big Cup Golf Tournament — McCormick Creek Golf Course
All the following events will take place at Stauffer Park:
- 9 a.m. Nappanee Rotary Jr. Olympics (ages 5-12) 11 a.m. Little Miss & Mr. Firecracker — dress up to celebrate Independence Day, for ages 3-6
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Kids Firefighter Challenge
- 12 to 5 p.m. — Free open swim at pool
- 5 to 7 p.m. — Nappanee Youth Baseball all star game
- July 2 to 4 — Nap Town Huntdown Rewind — last year for the digital scavenger hunt
MONDAY, July 4
- 11 a.m. PARADE This year there will be a different route. Line up at 10 a.m. at Nappanee Elementary West on Centennial St. to Ind 19, south on Ind. 19 to Lincoln St., west on Lincoln to city hall.
- 12 to 5 p.m. Free open swim at pool at Stauffer Park
- 10:15 p.m. Fireworks
To learn more visit www.nappanee.org.