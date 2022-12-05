NAPPANEE — The crowds came out in full force Saturday night for Nappanee’s Miracle at Main and Market parade and celebration.
People lined both sides of this year’s extended parade route more than a half hour before the start of the parade.
As has been the tradition, locals portraying Mary and Joseph led the parade, followed by shepherds and wise men. Then a variety of floats, bands and festively decorated vehicles followed with Santa and Mrs. Claus closing out the parade as they waved to children from atop a fire truck.
Elizabeth and David Reyes had their three grandchildren at the parade and said they attend each year but it was the first time with all three grandchildren.
Elizabeth said she enjoyed the whole event — “It’s a great family time.” The grandkids cited the parade as their favorite.
The crowd then gathered under the pavilion for the telling of the Christmas story, music and lighting of the town Christmas tree.