NAPPANEE — Nappanee Council members swept through the short agenda Monday evening with the mayor attending virtually.
The council passed a resolution at the last meeting setting procedures for continuation of virtual meetings.
The council passed two amendments to the employee handbook on third and final reading. The first ordinance approved was actually reverting back to what the ordinance stated previously regarding overtime pay. Last year they amended the ordinance regarding how fire fighters and paramedics overtime is computed but discovered that they shouldn’t have so this amendment removes that section of the employee handbook. The new amendment states that nonexempt employees shall be paid at a rate of one and one-half times the employee’s rate of pay for hours worked over 40 hours in a week and is retroactive to January 2021.
The second ordinance amendment is to the insurance provision in the employee handbook and states that premiums will be deducted from the employee’s paycheck based on 26 pay periods instead of 24. The other change states that the insurance is effective on the dates of hire and ends on the date of termination.
Both ordinances passed unanimously. Council Member David Kauffman was not present.
New Trash Collection Day
Mayor Phil Jenkins reminded residents that the city’s trash collection day changed to Mondays effective this week.
The entire City of Nappanee’s trash and recycling for those who have curbside recycling will be collected on Mondays. Previously, part of the city was collected on Wednesdays and part of the city’s trash was collected on Fridays.
Jenkins said that Borden’s, the city’s trash collection provider, said if residents forget to put the trash out for Monday’s pickup, extra trash will be picked up the next week for the first two weeks of the change.
The mayor said Borden’s sent out postcards to residents about the change and the city has put the information on the water bills and on social media. Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight added the change was made by Borden, not the city. He said they’ve been receiving calls asking why the change was made. Borden’s also changed collection days in other communities, too.
Annual Tax Increment Financing Report
Knight explained to the council they were providing the annual TIF report, which is required reporting by the state. He said Baker Tilly helps compile the report. Knight pointed out a note at the end of the report that stated the balance shows a transfer from a Certificate of Deposit. He said that was when the council decided to keep that amount liquid rather than re-invest the funds knowing they had upcoming projects like the Wellfield project.
Council Member Ben Leavitt asked if there were other projects earmarked for that amount and Knight said $1 million will be used towards the Miriam St. project.
Jenkins said they are careful to use TIF money in the TIF district. He said the Oakland Avenue Trail Project is not in the TIF district so he knew they couldn’t use TIF money for that project.
“We’re working with the Redevelopment Commission to see what capital projects they want to spend the money on,” Jenkins said.
A comment was made that since they consolidated the city’s various TIF areas into one consolidated TIF, it allows for more flexibility. No action was taken or necessary.
In Other Business the council:
• Re-tabled an engagement letter agreement with Baker-Tilly since no one from the firm was available for the meeting. They tabled the item until the April 18 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.