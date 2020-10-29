NAPPANEE — An EMT/firefighter was honored earlier this week for assisting a 59-year-old man who was found not breathing during an incident in September.
Before Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, which was later rescheduled due to a lack of quorum, Bob Ivin was awarded a lifesaving certificate and thanked by family members of the man he rescued.
“It’s always great to see the fruits of our labor — when someone walks in who we treated,” Emergency Medical Services Chief Jim Sumpter said before he read a statement about the details of Sept. 6.
Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to Maple Lane after Tim Schmucker was found unconscious and not breathing. Ivin, who was off-duty and lives across the street, was first on the scene and administered CPR. When paramedics arrived, they used a defibrillator twice. Once Schmucker’s pulse resumed, he was intubated and transported to the hospital.
Schmucker, who attended Monday’s event with his wife and other family members, thanked Ivin and other paramedics and firefighters who responded, including paramedics Sandy Witt, Monty Flowers, Steve Heckathorn and Michelle Zachary; EMTs Steve Souder, Alex Warren, Rod Newcomer and Regina Yoder; and firefighters John Hutsell and Bill Mitschelen.
“I know Bob well enough that I’m sure he feels he was just doing his job, but at times like this we want to recognize those individuals who go above and beyond,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said before presenting the award.
Jenkins presented Ivin with the award for outstanding performance in the saving of a human life showing initiative and courage.
Ivin thanked the mayor, as well as the EMS chief, for the award but said there were numerous factors involved and multiple departments responsible.
“I was the first on the scene but it wasn’t just me who saved Tim; multiple people should take credit,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.