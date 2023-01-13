NAPPANEE — A new housing development is in the works for Nappanee — the Wellfield subdivision.
The new housing development is north and west of the Wellfield Soccer Complex and with cornfields next door, developers, and cousins, Jason Yoder and Nate Yoder said residents will have the convenience of the city but with a country feel.
Nate Yoder, director of business development for R Yoder Construction, said it will be a two-phase development. In the first phase there are 45 lots with 55 housing opportunities as 10 of the lots will be villas with two units.
“Our goal is to have a multi-generational community,” he said. “From first homes to those who are retiring or downsizing.”
Jason Yoder, president of R Yoder Construction, said there will be a phase two with additional homes, adding “we’re not sure yet how many but it will be more than phase one.”
R Yoder Construction is the developer and exclusive builder for the development. Jason said his father Randy started in the residential market but they’ve been somewhat removed from the residential market in recent years.
“We certainly know how, so it just seemed like a natural fit and an opportunity to be both developer and contractor was obviously something we wanted to do,” he said.
Nate said infrastructure should start in the spring with roads, water and sewer and all the utilities.
“We anticipate beginning construction in the summer months,” he said. “This is an exciting development for the City of Nappanee. It’s been a while since there’s been a big development in the city and this is particularly nice because it’s annexed into the city, close to the bike path and will eventually connect to the bike path and downtown.”
Jason added the development will be “well connected to town and within walking distance of NorthWood High School and Woodview.”
As for the price range of the homes, the men said they hadn’t completely finalized floor plans so they didn’t want to give misinformation.
“Our intent is to build similar homes to the Blackstone (subdivision) not at bare bones entry level, but they won’t all be high estate homes,” he said.
There will be approximately six lots designated as estate homes, which will be more custom homes.
When asked why they decided to take on this project, Jason said they were aware there’s a housing shortage and a previous developer had done a lot of the upfront legwork then decided the project wouldn’t be feasible for him.
“We decided to explore the opportunity,” Jason said. “It was already annexed, which was a big plus as that takes time. The city’s been a great partner and it’s in our own community. It’s hard to pass on an opportunity when it’s a mile or so down the road.”
“We get to build homes for our friends,” Nate observed. “And less than two miles from our offices and in the community where we work and love. We’re excited to help grow our community. We love working with the city. We’re kind of known as the hometown contractor — we’re growing but keeping to our roots.”
RESIDENTIAL TIF
R Yoder Construction is working through the process of getting a residential Tax Increment Finance district for this project. Jason said the previous developer had started the process, so that’s how they heard of it.
“It makes sense statewide that this is how you’re going to grow developments because infrastructure is so expensive, as developers it’s almost impossible to recoup your costs,” he said.
Jason said a residential TIF works similar to a commercial TIF but the terms vary according to what each city agrees to with the developer. He said as homes are built and the property taxes increase they are collected by the county as usual and the county reimburses the developer.
A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 and is a chance for the public to come and ask questions. The hearing is required as part of the process.
Nate said they set up a website for the development and there’s a wait list for those interested in moving there. He said it helps them to know where the high interest is and which lots are popular.
He said they’ve had “pretty good interest in both the villas and the single homes.”
“We’re prioritizing communication to those on the wait list,” he said. “This is a unique opportunity to move to or get involved in a thriving community and in a development that’s well connected to town but feels like you’re out in the country a bit.”
Jason had some additional input about the development’s location.
“With a top level school system and right outside the subdivision are cornfields,” he said. “It’s a country setting with city amenities.”
For more information, the website is http://www.wellfieldcommunity.com.