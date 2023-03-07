NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members took action Monday night on items regarding the Wellfield Residential Tax Increment Finance District — the first residential TIF for the city. The Wellfield Development is off C.R. 52 and Ind. 19 by the Wellfield Soccer Complex.
Kyle Carlson with Baker-Tilly and Heather James with Ice Miller attended virtually in order to answer any questions the council had. Mayor Phil Jenkins reviewed the timeline with the council. He said the process started Oct. 7 when they appeared before the school board. In December, the Redevelopment Commission approved the declaratory resolution and sent it on to the plan commission. On Feb. 3, the council approved the recommendation from the plan commission. On March 13, the Economic Development Commission will hold a public hearing on the bond parameters.
The council was being asked to approve a resolution that established the creation of the Wellfield Residential TIF.
Heather James said the resolution was the final step needed to create the residential TIF. She said they’d notify the auditor and the Department of Local Government Finance.
Mayor Jenkins said the entrance will be off C.R. 52 and the TIF would be for Phase I, which he said includes 20 duplexes and 35 single-family homes. He said for the purpose of the auditor and assessor, the TIF covers the entire area but he said if they go ahead with Phase II, city officials would decide whether they want to do an additional TIF.
The council approved passing the resolution. Jenkins said, “This is not an easy process but it’s a tool we have to allow an economic incentive to allow us to continue to grow.”
The council also approved a bond ordinance on first reading. James said they need to have the economic development corporation hold a public hearing and then they’ll pass a recommendation on to the council to approve the bond ordinance.
She said the purpose of the ordinance is to “move forward with financing and issuance of bonds to provide funds to the company to construct the project and the payment of the debt service on the bond is the pledge of tax increment.
Carlson said he wanted to emphasize there’s “no burden or obligation on the city to make payments other than TIF revenue — if there’s any shortfall of revenue because of lower investment the city will not have to make up the difference.”
He said the bonds have a 25-year life from the closing date with a not-to-exceed amount of $3.2 million. When asked about the 1% threshold needed, Carlson said in the last three years Nappanee built 27 new houses — nine a year. At 1% that number would be 18.88 houses per year based on the total number of homes in the city.
“We’re growing less than 1% in housing,” Jenkins said.
BAKER TILLY AGREEMENT
The council approved a scope of services agreement with Baker Tilly for 2023. Jenkins said they combined the city, utility and redevelopment commission agreements into one agreement last year and changed the format to more of a subscription. Because of the combined agreement, the Board of Works and Redevelopment Commission will also need to approve the agreement.
The rates increased from last year to $7,675 per month this year.
INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT
The council also approved an interlocal agreement between the Nappanee Redevelopment Commission and the Business Improvement District regarding the NIFTY grant program for improving facades downtown. NIFTY is an acronym for Nappanee Improving Facades for Today and Years to come. Jenkins told the council 2024 marks the city’s sesquicentennial and the RDC and BID board want to increase the NIFTY grant from $50,000 to $75,000 and a 50% matching grant to 80% matching grant. The goal is to increase participation.
“We’re always looking for ways to make our downtown as nice as can be,” Jenkins said. “We have some very good local owners downtown who invested heavily in our downtown.”
In other business, council member:
• Approved the ordinance that established a fund for the Community Crossing grant funds on third and final reading.
• Approved the amended 2022 salary ordinance on third and final reading.
• Approved the amended 2023 salary ordinance on third and final reading.
• Approved EMS write-offs from April-December 2022 in amount of $197,133.88.