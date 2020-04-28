NAPPANEE — Board of Public Works and Safety members met through video conferencing Monday to approve an application for a State Revolving Fund loan for the $7.25 million drinking water project.
The project entails replacing four aging water mains in the downtown area that were installed in the early 1900s and have had numerous breaks; relocating and replacing existing main on Locke and Centennial Streets; and replacing lead service lines.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers was present and explained they made the minor revisions that board member Wayne Scheumann requested.
“The goal to submit the application this month is to obtain additional bonus points,” Robarge said.
STREET DEPARTMENT
The board approved several matters relating to the street department, including the specifications for a 2020 single axle chassis dump truck. The bids are due back at the May 27 meeting and will be advertised on May 7 and 14.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said they plan on keeping the current 1990 dump truck and use it for de-icing in the winter.
The board also approved a supplemental agreement with First Group for the Woodview Drive project. Denny Cobb of First Group was on the call and explained the supplement agreement moves funds not needed for right of way agreements to environmental work.
Cobb told the board they’ve run into increasing costs for off-site drainage needs but it should be covered by moving money not needed for right of way engineering. Cobb said the additional drainage work goes to designing and survey and actually cost $2,000 more, but he said he wasn’t charging the city.
Scheumann asked why the discrepancy in the right of way. Cobb explained, GIS was used to develop the estimate. It showed they’d need quite a few right-of-way agreements, but when they got the actual copy of the deeds, they found they already had some. Plus, they used more efficient tools to design, which required less right of way as well.
Also for the street department, Warren told the board he received three quotes for a new Graco paint sprayer. The current sprayer is 13 years old and hasn’t been performing up to standards. He received quotes from Sherwin Williams for $7,715; Rollie Williams for $9,920; and Snyder Paints for $10,753. He received approval to purchase the line striper from Sherwin Williams in Warsaw.
Warren also received approval to hire Bryce Harner and Jake Lone as summer help.
BACKGROUND CHECKS
On the recommendation of Human Resources consultant Adrielle Lewinski, the board approved an agreement with ADP to perform necessary background checks for prospective new hires. Mayor Phil Jenkins said that in the past they’ve had several organizations provide the variety of background checks — whether it be criminal, drug testing or credit checks for financial responsibilities positions.
Lewinski suggested it would be better to have that done all in one place, and ADP would charge per check and type of check performed.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a task order for Commonwealth Engineer for an amendment to the wastewater asset management plan to project future growth on an hourly basis, not to exceed $8,500.
• Approved pay application No. 1 for the boiler replacement project at the wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $205,105, retaining $10,795.
• Approved pay application No. 7 for the Long-Term Control Plan Division D (pending USDA approval) for $168,811.67 for work done before they demobilized due to COVID-19.
• Approved a special meeting for May 4 to accept bids.
• Approved drafting a memorandum of understanding between the city and two business owners transferring ownership of the right of way to the city for the potential extension of Walnut Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.