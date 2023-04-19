NAPPANEE — At Monday’s City Council meeting the council reviewed several annual compliance with statement of benefit forms for continuing tax abatements.
As usual, the one for Tri State Crush garnered the most discussion as there have been some complaints over the years regarding noise and dust from the company, which has made approving the continuation of the tax abatement a struggle for some council members.
Executive Director of Economic Development Jeff Kitson was present and said before voting on the abatement he wanted to point out a memo he worked on with the mayor and clerk-treasurer with requests from the city, including continuing to work with the neighbors on noise and dust issues, keeping filters installed and cleaned, paving the parking lot or some other form of dust control and posting a phone number where someone can be reached to report an issue such as the bearing squealing or particles in the air so it can be dealt with right away.
“One time we were having a council meeting and a bearing was squeaking and I texted and it was fixed right away,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said. “They also fixed a filter that had fallen off allowing more residue in the air. They are responsive.”
Council Member Kelbi Veenstra made an inquiry.
“Are we just supposed to take on good faith that they’re going to do those things or is there a timeline?” Veenstra asked.
Jenkins offered a reply.
“What we’re approving is their compliance with the statement of benefits,” Jenkins said.
Council Member Amy Rosa addressed Veenstra’s point.
“I know I struggled with that too, but tax abatement is separate,” Rosa said. “It is not the place to hold them accountable.”
Kitson said they have been more responsive and less defensive than in earlier years.
Rosa asked what ability the city has to hold a business accountable and was told if they are in violation of a building or zoning code.
Jenkins said if it’s environmental then Indiana Department of Environmental Management and said they’d been called on Tri State several times and they never found them to be in violation.
Rosa said people don’t realize that “It’s not always in the city’s ability to fix everything.”
Jenkins said this is a new process they use and there’s no chemicals but it’s not an exact science, but said they’d continue to work with them.
“When it comes to the abatement they’re in full compliance and we have to go off facts,” Kitson said. “As a good neighbor we’ll continue to hold their feet to the fire.”
The council approved continuing their tax abatement.
Other abatements approved included: ATC’s real property in year six of 10 for Tomahawk Drive facility, InTech Trailers personal property in year one of five and for LFM Holdings, which is the real estate for In Tech in year one of ten years abatement, Newmar Corporation’s personal property year five of five and real properly year five of five for the service center on Stahly Drive.
Kitson said all either exceeded their original statements or were in substantial compliance.
Rezoning Approved on First Reading
The council approved the Plan Commission’s recommendation to rezone a lot at 1755 E Market St. from Industrial 1 to B2 General Business with notes from the staff regarding material for the building, a sidewalk to the entrance, a 6’ tall masonry enclosure for the dumpster, etc.
Anthony Cocca of Cocca Development attended virtually and the request came from him as well as Shepard Land Investments, LLC.
The council then went on to approve the rezoning ordinance on first reading. Jenkins informed Cocca there’d be two more readings. Cocca commended the council on starting the meeting with the pledge of allegiance and a prayer saying he attends a lot of meetings across the country and it is not so common anymore to do so.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker confirmed after the meeting the rezoning is for a proposed Family Dollar Store.
Outdoor Stand and Plant Sales
The council also approved a request from Matt and Evie Tobias to operate a plant stand at 1156 E. Market St. It’s the same location as last year and with the same layout. The request is from May 1-Nov. 1, 2023.
Nunemaker said the only change is they’re requesting they improve the parking spaces by adding gravel.