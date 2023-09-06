NAPPANEE — The Nappanee City Council met very briefly Tuesday to approve accounts payable vouchers and Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight sought the advice of City Attorney Brian Hoffer regarding an ordinance.
The council met Aug. 28 and approved an ordinance on third and final reading, but Knight reported in a phone call with The Goshen News Aug. 29 that when he attempted to record the ordinance on Gateway — the state reporting website for local government finance — he realized that he had inadvertently forgotten to publish a public notice and hold a public hearing on the ordinance, which Nappanee typically does at second reading of an ordinance.
At that time, he called the mayor, city attorney and council members to make them aware of the error and they decided to redo the third reading after publishing a public notice and holding a public hearing.
On Tuesday, Knight asked Hoffer if the original ordinance should be nullified because of his error. Hoffer said he didn’t think they ever nullified an ordinance, and he thought the best course of action would be to hold the public hearing at the next council meeting as planned, suspend the rules and hold all three readings of the ordinance that night.
Knight said the public notice would be published in The Goshen News and Warsaw Times Union at the end of this week, allowing the mandatory ten days before the public hearing.
After the meeting Hoffer said it might not be necessary to redo all three readings but by doing so, they are fully covering all bases.
The ordinance in question is ordinance number 1623. A couple of the items were not actually additional, but because of purchase orders that were canceled the funds were reappropriated for three capital outlay projects that were carried over — the city hall renovation, the park restroom projects and the Oakland Trail project.
The actual new appropriation amount is $271,505, which includes the salary for the newly hired Director of Development for the rest of the year from general fund-city planning in the amount of $55,000, an administrative assistant position for the clerk-treasurer’s office in the amount of $50,505, the purchase agreement for the land and closing costs for the new fire station in the amount of $130,000 from public safety LOIT (Local Option Income Tax) and $36,000 for Aviation Rotary fund for aviation fuel.
In other business, Mayor Phil Jenkins gave the council members a draft of the budget to them to look over but said they were still waiting for numbers from Baker-Tilly.
“As of right now the budget is balanced,” Jenkins told them.
He said they’d walk through all the particulars with Jeff Rowe of Baker-Tilly at the Sept. 18 meeting. He forewarned the council that while this meeting was brief the next ones would be longer as they start working on the 2024 budget.
Nappanee City Council typically meets the first and third Mondays of the month in council chambers at city hall.