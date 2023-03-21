NAPPANEE — At first there were 14 and now, according to Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins, they’ve narrowed the potential sites for a new fire station to three properties.
“We initially had 14-15 sites, we reached out to property owners, we held public meetings and we’ve narrowed it down to three,” Jenkins told council members at Monday’s meeting.
He asked them to approve a resolution to express interest in those properties.
Plan and Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker said if one is referencing the original site drawings, the properties were section B2 — consisting of three parcels at 801, 803 and 805 W. Market Street, section D2 — consisting of four parcels, 1086 N. Main St., 1104 N. Main St and 1146 N. Main and an empty lot and D3—by Northside Blvd. an empty lot.
Jenkins said resolution to express interest allows them to obtain appraisals and they are appointing Iverson Grove and Steve Sante to appraise the properties.
Council Member Dustin Geyer asked if these property owners were ones left who were willing to sell and Jenkins responded that was correct.
“Any one of the sites would’ve worked and we could’ve gone imminent domain but that’s not the route we like to go,” he said.
Council Member Ben Leavitt asked if there would be more public meetings and Jenkins responded that there likely would be as they move forward.
The mayor commented that these remaining properties were all good options and they’d see how the appraisals and negotiations go.
Leavitt then asked Fire Chief Don Lehman, who attended the meeting virtually, if he was happy with the remaining properties and if he had a preference.
“All three of the properties would work for us,” Lehman responded.
Wellfield Residential TIF
The council gave final approval for the Wellfield Residential TIF bond ordinance after they first approved amendments since the first reading.
After the meeting Jenkins explained the amendments were details they didn’t have at the first reading because they needed to be added after the Economic Development Commission’s meeting last week. Those details included the name of the developer, the maximum bond amount and they also included attachments for the trust indenture, financing agreement and bond purchase agreement.
Jenkins told the council before the second reading that the EDC met Monday and approved financing and the Redevelopment Commission met and approved the confirmatory and declaratory resolutions. The mayor explained the city was issuing a bond ordinance to assist with financing and said they were pledging Tax Increment Financing funds.
“It won’t affect any property tax monies in Nappanee,” he said.
The council approved the ordinance on second reading, voted to suspend the rules to hear the ordinance on third reading and voted unanimously to approve it on third reading. Council Member Dana Hollar was not present for the meeting.