Nappanee Council pays tribute to Stump

NAPPANEE — Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins started Monday’s City Council meeting with a tribute to long time city servant Rod Stump, who passed away Friday.
“On June 3rd Nappanee lost a great leader, resident and friend," Jenkins said. "He was a successful businessman, beloved father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. Everyone is better because he lived and served here.”
Stump was a volunteer firefighter from 1970-1984, served the fourth district on the council from 1996-2007 and on the board of works from 1999-2007 and again from 2010 until his passing.
“I had the privilege of serving alongside Rod on the council from 1997-2003 and on the Board of Works from 2010 until present — Rod was a mentor, friend and inspiration,” Jenkins said adding Stump was a “faithful, conscientious, compassionate and devoted servant dedicated to Nappanee and the legacy he leaves his family and this community will last generations. We will all miss Rod — his smile and joyful attitude will live on forever.”
Recycling Proposal
Sue Matthews, 552 S. Locke Street was present to submit a proposal for the council to consider regarding adding recycling containers to the city’s parks and other high traffic areas.
Although she didn’t go over the details with the council, the proposal contained a list of the benefits of recycling and a list of recommended sites. Those sites included Callander Sportsplex (3 containers), Dog Park (1), Borkholder Environmental Center (2), Stauffer Park east side (2) and west side (4), Wellfield Park (4), West Park (4), South Park (3), Recovery Park (1) and Derksen Farms wetlands (3).
The proposal also suggested recycling bins on every corner at Main and Market intersections and at the downtown pavilion during Farmer’s Market as well as adding recycling bins during special events like Friday Fests and the Apple Festival.
The proposal included photos of all the parks with suggestions of where the bins should be located. It also included pricing for basic containers from the Internet ranging in price from $562 (on sale) to $2,083 and suggested that American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used.
Matthews said she was part of a group that was promoting recycling in the city. “We’d like the council to consider budgeting for that.”
Jenkins said he would provide copies to the council and said they appreciated her coming.
“It’s nice to have a proposal—especially before budget time,” he said.
Apology offered
Shawn Johnson, 3268 Blackstone Way, returned to the council to apologize for his behavior the last time he was there.
“I was a little hot the last time I was in and I apologize,” he said.
Johnson came to the council about a month ago and accused a local construction firm of “price gouging” and the mayor and the council of being fiscally irresponsible in regards to the soccer complex — a part of Vision 2020. Johnson aired complaints about the timing of the project.
He said he was “eating crow” in regards to the local contractor, who he had sat down with after the meeting.
“My perception was off on what the bid was," he said. "I still believe it could’ve come in closer to budget.
“From the council’s perspective I walked in believing hesitation was coming from the council from my meeting with the mayor in September but it wasn’t the council."
Johnson said he appreciated the timeline the mayor put out publicly after his appearance. He said he loved the Vision 2020 concept “but we were concerned about giving up our operating soccer facility — I was the most hesitant in doing that.”
He said the school board, of which he’s a member, delayed until the mayor and Kevin Deary of the Boys and Girls Club came back and made another presentation. He repeated that “behind the scenes there was hesitation financially.”
“Things got pushed off because of COVID or whatever but our facility was not finished in the same timeframe as other projects — the field was but not the facility,” he said.
Johnson said he still has questions as to why it wasn’t done and why a parking lot was done before the press box. He claimed the delay cost the city “over a million”.
“Mayor, I appreciate you," he said. "You’re a great man. I know your heart and your core. I just feel there was disconnect with this project.”
He claimed this was “water under the bridge” and moving forward asked for more transparency when something changes.
Council Member Ben Leavitt said he felt Kevin Deary was also owed an apology for the tone Johnson used when Deary’s name was mentioned the last time.
“There’s not a bigger champion for our kids then Kevin,” he said.
Johnson weighed in as well.
“Kevin is a good guy and the Boys and Girls Club is great,” Johnson said.
He said it wasn’t personal.
“We were given a pitch that wasn’t reality," he added. "It’s going to get done—the kids are just going to be impacted another season.”
Council Member Kelbi Veenstra had input as well.
“I appreciate you coming in and apologizing and setting the record straight," he told Johnson. "I respect that.”
Jenkins was asked after the meeting to respond to the claim Johnson made that the delay cost the city over $1 million.
“You do the projects when you have the funds," Jenkins responded. "Costs may have gone up, but not to one million. Ultimately, we’re getting everything we wanted for slightly over budget.
“We have a great relationship with the school and we want to keep that. I’m proud of what we’ve done out there. We’ve never taken our eyes off the ultimate goal out there and we won’t until it’s completed.”
Additional appropriations ordinance
The council approved on first reading an additional appropriations ordinance. The ordinance showed using American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds, expected to be received mid-July, for extending water lines out to Northwood High School ($1.3 million) and West Industrial Park ($250,000).
Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight said doing so reduces impact on the citizens. It also allocates $726,746.25 in Community Crossing Grant funds for the street department for paving projects.
For Oakland Trail it allocates $500,000 from the general fund, $300,000 from cumulative capital funds and $455,000 from County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) funds.
Knight told the council despite using CEDIT funds for both Wellfield Park and Oakland Trail there will still be monies available in that fund.
He explained with this ordinance they’re just asking to use cash already on hand or that will soon be received for these specific uses.
Council Member Dana Hollar asked the total cost of the Oakland Trail Project and was told $1.25 million, which includes rebuilding the path, removing the trees destroying the path, widening the trail, adding lighting, etc.
Council Member David Kauffman asked about the timeline. Jenkins said they were waiting to hear from the contractor but they’re hoping it will be done by fall. He said the project should take 115 days start to finish.
Speeding Data
Police Chief Steve Rulli shared data from a speeding study on West Centennial Street. He said after having the portable speed sign there for a week the data showed 519 vehicles drove past only six were in violation.
“A violation is anyone over 1 mile per hour,” he said.
Only .01% were in violation. The average speed was 14.8 mph with the fastest speed at 36 mph. The busiest day was Monday, May 23 and the least busy was Saturday, May 21.
Rulli said with those preliminary numbers the speeding issue was maybe not what they thought, but they’ll continue to move the sign around town. They discovered that Heritage Parkway is a busy street with over 1,000 vehicles and 10% in violation.
“I’m glad we’re making decisions based on data,” Jenkins said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved, gave consent and agreed to certify regarding Tax Increment Financing funds replacement, along with the Redevelopment Commission.
• Received a preliminary budget schedule in order to check council member’s calendars to ensure they’ll have a quorum on those dates.