NAPPANEE — Most Nappanee residents will either see a slight decrease to their water bill or at least a much smaller increase than what was previously scheduled for January 2023, after action taken by the city council Monday evening.
The council approved an amendment to the water rate ordinance after a public hearing took place. No one from the public spoke for or against the amendment. Ross Hagen of Baker Tilly joined the meeting virtually to explain why they did a rate study.
He said the State of Indiana voted to eliminate the utility receipt tax and required each municipality to either reduce rates or undergo a rate evaluation. Hagen said they were already doing a cost of service study for Nappanee to see if the rates were sufficient.
“We found Nappanee to be revenue neutral — you’re bringing in sufficient revenue overall to support the needs of the system,” he said.
He said the fire protection charges, hydrant rentals, were underpaying so they suggested increasing those charges. Hagen said an average residential customer using 4,000 gallons is currently paying $32.10 and with the proposed new rate would be paying $31.73.
He said commercial and industrial customers would vary as to whether they’ll see an increase or a decrease due to the fire protection charges.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said originally water rates were scheduled to increase nine percent as the last phase of planned increases. He said he took his bill and recalculated it using the new rates and said his bill would increase two-percent versus the planned nine percent due to the reduction of the utility receipt tax.
Jenkins asked the council if they would suspend the rules and hear the ordinance on third and final reading since the rates are supposed to go in effect Jan. 1. The council agreed and passed the amendment on third and final reading.
Amendment to TIF district
The council also passed a resolution to amend the Nappanee Consolidated Tax Increment Finance District. Jackson Beck of Yoder, Ainley, Ulmer and Buckingham was present as the attorney for the redevelopment commission. He explained the amendment is for a façade easement program. The redevelopment commission wants to acquire easements in order to improve the facades and in particular for rehabilitation of the Dietrich Building at 107 E Market St.
Mayor Jenkins said they’ve been looking at the Dietrich Building for awhile as it takes up a large corner of US Hwy 6 & IND 19 and it’s a lot for a developer to take on.
New Council Member Dustin Geyer asked how the funds get disbursed and the mayor said it would be a public works project — the city would be acquiring the easement. Council Member Amy Rosa asked if it takes the place of existing grant projects and was told it was a separate program.
Council Member Ben Leavitt who is also on the planning commission said the plan commission thought this was “a good chance to cooperate and have partnerships with the owners, not that the city is forcing it on anyone.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved the 2023 council meetings schedule
• Approved a resolution for end of year transfers