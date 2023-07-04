NAPPANEE — An error in the 2023 salary ordinance was discovered, and with the action taken by the Nappanee Common Council on Monday, was rectified in time.
Mayor Phil Jenkins told the council, “We found a glitch in the salary ordinance. We didn’t have the volunteer EMT and volunteer firefighter base pay included.”
He said that volunteer emergency medical technicians receive a base pay of $2,500 annually and volunteer firefighters a base pay of $3,050 annually, payable in two installments in July and December. Jenkins said all other methods of pay for the volunteers were included, just the base pay was left out.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight assured the council that the money was included in the budget, just not written in the original ordinance.
The council passed the amended ordinance on second reading, then voted to suspend the rules to allow the ordinance to be read on third reading where it passed unanimously.
The mayor thanked the council and said they’d get the payroll checks out to the volunteers next week.
2023 REVENUE COMPARISON
Knight prepared a revenue comparison for the council’s information since they just received property tax, license excise and Tax Increment Finance district distributions. Knight said the property tax increased, the excise tax revenue decreased — and he said that was due in part to COVID, and TIF distributions increased.
Knight told them the property tax revenue was $107,000 above last year and the TIF distribution was up $53,000. The license excise tax was $7,788.85 less than last year.
According to his report for the first six months of the year, property tax revenue was over $2.6 million in 2021, over $2.7 million in 2022 and over $2.8 million in 2023. The license excise tax revenue was $133,348.70 in 2021, $124,061.93 in 2022 and $117,602.41 this year. TIF distributions in 2021 were $849,737.30, $940,074.38 and $993,366.56 in 2023.