NAPPANEE — With the approval of the rest of the council at Monday evening’s meeting, 1st District Council member Todd Nunemaker submitted his resignation and accepted Mayor Phil Jenkins’s offer of a position as planning and zoning administrator.
Jenkins told the council that as they work to merge the fire and emergency medical services, he wanted Don Lehman as full-time fire chief. Lehman is currently part-time chief and part-time zoning administrator. He offered Lehman the choice and Lehman chose fire chief.
“After much thought and consideration, I feel we need someone with more urban planning and architectural background — someone with Todd’s experience to fill that spot,” Jenkins said.
He asked Nunemaker, who operates his own architectural business and has been a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals for numerous years and he accepted. Jenkins said Nunemaker will likely start his new position around the end of June, first of July. Jenkins said there’ll be some job description changes coming back to the council in the near future with these two changes.
Lehman said, “I’m looking forward to Todd coming in — the planning department just moved up about five notches.”
Nunemaker said he was “privileged and honored to have served the citizens of Nappanee on the council — I’m in my fourth term. I’m looking forward to my new position.”
The mayor said they would miss Nunemaker’s abilities on the council, “But I feel we’ll be utilizing him to the best of his abilities for the city.”
Jenkins said he told the department heads last week so they wouldn’t be surprised by his announcement.
The council approved the appointment.
NEIGHBOR ISSUE
Jack Graber, 401 S. Elm St., along with his friend Jewell Losee, asked the council about an ongoing issue with a neighbor playing loud music in his detached garage, which sits pretty close to Graber’s property. Graber said he’s spoken to the neighbor to no avail and he’s recorded decibels of 66 and 70.
Graber said he’d offer to buy the neighbor a headset but he’s seen the neighbor wearing them downtown. Graber said when he calls the police the neighbor either turns the music off or leaves before they arrive. Losee collaborated Graber’s story, saying the music was blasting for about an hour after he arrived at Graber’s house.
Jenkins told the council he spoke to Graber prior to the last council meeting and met with him the same week. He went Graber’s neighbor’s house with a police officer and also talked to the code enforcement officer. Jenkins said the problem is the noise is intermittent. Their hope is to catch the neighbor at home and show him the decibel meter and educate him on the noise ordinance, but so far they haven’t been able to.
“It’s unfortunate neighbors can’t be neighborly,” he said.
Jenkins asked Police Chief Steve Rulli if Graber’s security system records the decibels do they still need to and Rulli said yes. He said the ordinance specifies the reading has to be taken from the property line and be verified by the police if they want to issue an ordinance violation.
Jenkins told Graber they’d keep working on resolving the situation. Losee also brought up a neighbor at 157 E. Randolph burning trash, which is not allowed in city limits — only campfire wood burning is allowed. Losee was advised to call the police if the trash burning occurs again.
NEW AMBULANCE RATES
The council approved new ambulance rate ordinance on third and final reading of the rate ordinance. The new rates are (with current rates in parenthesis where applicable): Mileage $16 ($12), advanced Life support non-emergency $800 ($600 resident, $700 non-resident), ALS emergency $1,100, basic life support non-emergency $600 ($400 resident, $500 non-resident) BLS emergency $750, ALS emergency 2 $1,300 ($750 resident, $850 non-resident) and special care transport $1,800.
The rate increase was suggested by Ambulance Billing Services, whose staff said the city was under-charging insurance companies. Even with the rate increase, city officials said Nappanee’s rates are among the lowest in the region and state.
In other business the council:
• Approved on second reading an ordinance establishing an American Recovery Plan Coronavirus fund. The city is expecting the first half of its allotment the end of the month with the second half expected next May.
• Received an update on the water main project.
• Council Member Denny Miller thanked and recognized Street Superintendent Brent Warren for his assistance. Warren and Miller were out to eat with their respective families when Miller’s father Denzil had a medical issue and Warren assisted Miller with getting his father to his vehicle.
• Heard the mayor and Elder Haus Senior Center directors are continuing to monitor the situation regarding reopening the center and hope to be able to do so in the near future.
• Heard a Republican caucus will be held to select a replacement for Nunemaker on the council.
