NAPPANEE — Nappanee Council Member Anna Huff announced Monday she has resigned.
Huff has given Mayor Phil Jenkins a letter of resignation. She made the announcement at Monday’s City Council meeting.
She said with as much time as she’s spending in Florida, even though she can attend meetings virtually, “I don’t feel like I’m fulfilling my duties of being accessible to the citizens.”
She said when she ran for re-election she didn’t think she would be spending as much time out of state as she is and if not for COVID-19, the announcement might not have been made as soon. Huff said she’s enjoyed her time on the council but she’s ready for retirement. Huff gave the mayor the date of April 15 but said if she’s needed she could extend it a little longer and told the mayor she hoped they’d find someone to fill her office. Jenkins, Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight and other council members thanked Huff and said they appreciated working with her.
Typically a caucus is held to replace a council member who leaves before his or her term is completed. Huff represents the city’s 2nd District.
PARK ORDINANCE AMENDED
Council members passed an amended ordinance on second reading for park fees and then suspended the rules to hear it on third and final reading. The ordinance was unanimously approved. The original ordinance dates to 2009.
In 2009 the park board suspended having $1 of golf course greens fees put aside for capital improvements. While this amendment reverts back to the original ordinance to begin setting aside those non-reverting funds, Park Superintendent Chris Davis stated in his memo to the council that since the greens fees for 2021 were already set, they’d wait to initiate that portion of the amendment.
The amendment also adds a revenue sharing program with Vantage Tag Systems, where they will provide McCormick Creek Golf Course with 12 Pacer single-passenger carts with GPS at no cost and when those carts are rented, McCormick will pay them $10 a round. Davis said the park board plans to rent those carts for $17 a round, leaving $7 in revenue for the course.
In addition, Vantage Tag Systems will provide GPS on the other 46 carts the course leases from another vendor at a cost of $2,317 a month for nine months. The portion of the course’s revenue from those Pacer carts is expected to offset the cost of the GPS for the carts.
CITY’S FINANCIAL FUTURE
Mayor Jenkins invited financial consultants Jeff Rowe and Ross Hagen of Baker & Tilly to the meeting. Rowe attended in person and Hagen attended virtually to discuss the city’s finances with the hope of setting a policy moving forward.
Mayor Jenkins said the city has cash reserve balances but more projects than available funds. Hagen reviewed the city’s major budget categories, including where the funds come from and what they can be used for. The mayor’s presentation showed the projected year-end balance, the actual balance and the difference between the two. All of the five major funds except for aviation had larger cash balances than projected.
“There is more money than projected and we want to continue that trend but there’s also projects that need to be done,” he said.
Knight said he thought it was important for them to know what the funds can and can’t be used for. For example, when it comes to utilities and discussing rate increases — utilities are expected to be self-supporting — they can’t take general fund cash reserves to buy down utility rates.
Rowe shared two potential reserve fiscal policies and what that would look like using 2020 year-end balances. One example was reserving 20% of the operating budget for reserve and he said they generally recommend no less than 20 percent. The other example was reserving 50 percent. “If something were to happen — like a delay in property tax distribution, which happened a few years ago — you’d want that.”
Council Member Todd Nunemaker said, “If the money is not earning anything — with inflation maybe we’re losing money by holding back. I don’t want it to dwindle down to nothing, so 50% sounds better to me.”
Council Member David Kauffman clarified that the city currently didn’t have a set policy.
Jenkins said they didn’t need to make a decision Monday - he’d give them time to think about it and maybe do another work session in a month or two.
Monday’s meeting took the place of the first week of April’s meeting. The council will meet again April 19.
