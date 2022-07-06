NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members made quick work of a short agenda Tuesday night.
A public hearing took place on an ordinance for additional appropriations and while a few members of the public were in attendance, no one spoke for or against the ordinance.
The total amount of additional appropriations was $3,532,555.65. The ordinance designated funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act to capital outlays in the amount of $1,550,809.38 for water and wastewater projects, according to Mayor Phil Jenkins.
It also designated Community Crossings Grant funds received by the street department to capital outlays in the amount of $726,746.25 for street repaving, general funds in the amount of $500,000 to capital outlays for the Oakland Trail project, cumulative capital development funds in the amount of $300,000 for the Oakland Trail project and CEDIT (Community Economic Development Income Tax) funds in the amount of $455,000 for the Oakland Trail project.
After the public hearing the council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on third and final reading. Two council members were not present but the council still had a quorum.
Clerk Treasurer Report
Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight presented the May clerk treasurer’s report because he was gone at a conference and then out of town but said he’d have the June report on schedule. He pointed out to the council that in the last couple of months rates on Certificates of Deposit have gone up and the last two CD’s that he re-invested are at “five times the amount we were getting a couple of months ago,” he said.
“No one likes inflation but it’s worked to our benefit in this case,” he said.
He shared that he spoke to the city’s financial advisor and they may decide to get out of the CD’s re-invested earlier before the rates went up and even though there’d be a cost to do so, that cost would be made up by getting the higher rate.
He also shared with the council that the June report will show revenue received — approximately $2.6 million in property tax revenue and approximately $940,000 in Tax Increment Finance revenue. The city receives property tax revenue twice a year.
In other business, the council:
• Council Member Ben Leavitt asked if the Miriam Street project was on schedule and the mayor responded that it was. Jenkins said that there were some soil remediation issues but those have been rectified and he believes the project will be completed by end of the month but said Street Superintendent Brent Warren would have the details.
The Nappanee City Council meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. Meetings are open to the public.