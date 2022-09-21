NAPPANEE — Several of Nappanee’s budget line items will see a decrease in 2023 budget over the 2022 budget, but overall the proposed $13.9 million budget is a 6.1% increase over 2022.
The council went through a summary of the budget and then approved the proposed $13,933,633 budget ordinance on first reading. Mayor Phil Jenkins said the Department of Local Government Finance estimated 5% growth for Nappanee and recommended at 5% increase in the budget. Jenkins said that estimate is based on six year average and a higher percentage of property tax caps eats into that 5%.
Jenkins also said they’ve reduced the capital projects in 2023. They had several big projects in 2022: Wellfield Park, restrooms, South Park and completion of water projects and water towers to the tune of about $900,000.
This year they’re anticipating spending $5,000 on capital projects.
“I feel we have a balanced budget,” Jenkins said. “The city is wrapping up its first year with AIM Medical Trust for health care insurance. The first year savings with the trust saved the city approximately $300,000.”
Jenkins said there will be a 3% increase in 2023 but even with that the city is still saving a lot of money. Therefore, they’re proposing eliminating the spousal carve-out for 2023. Later Jenkins explained several years ago when the budget was tight, they enacted a policy that if a spouse had the ability to get insurance from his or her job they needed to do so. By eliminating the spousal carve-out everyone in the family can be on the city’s health insurance, creating savings for the family.
They are proposing a 5% salary increase for employees, in most cases.
The proposed general fund budget is $7,115,736, a bit of a decrease from 2022’s general budget, which was $7,252,785. Biggest increases in the general budget include a 14.1% increase in the planning department, due to an anticipated additional insured employee and the travel budget increase of $5,000.
The Depot has a 12.1% increase due to increased gas, electric and water utility costs. The mayor said they have additional freezers and it’s a challenge to heat that old building. The common council budget increased by 11.4% to cover the cost of the election in 2023; about $25,000.
Outside of the general budget, the aviation budget is increasing 33.6%. Jenkins said current airport manager John Graber will be retiring sometime next year so in case they have a hard time replacing him they’re adding to the budget. They also have to make improvements to the taxiway.
The biggest decreases to the budget are the 70.3% decrease to the Central Suites budget because this year they had the roof replaced and they were able to reduce the building repairs and maintenance too and the Board of Public Works budget is decreased 23.5%, due to reducing the capital project outlays to $300,000. The $500,000 in the capital projects for 2023 will be used to pay for the city’s portion of the Wellfield Park bleachers, parking, press box and consolidate accounting costs are being moved into the BOW budget with the city’s portion at $41,292.
Other large decreases include a 31.6% in the CEDIT fund due to the parks restroom project being completed.
The estimated tax rate for 2023 is $1.4499 per $1,000 assessed valuation — a decrease from 2022 which was $1.5276. Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said that was due to rising assessed valuations.
Knight reminded the council that Baker-Tilly said they traditionally spend 94% of their budget.
“So it will be balanced with a small surplus in the budget,” Knight said.
Jenkins said Baker Tilly representatives will be at the Oct. 3 meeting, which is the public hearing for the budget.
Council members had a couple of questions. Council member David Kauffman asked if there was still an opening in the fire/EMS department and were they trying to fill that position plus add a new one. Jenkins said yes, they were short one paramedic and they now have one firefighter training to be a paramedic as they continue to search for a paramedic and hire a new firefighter.
If necessary they may have to bring in someone and train them. If that’s the case they have them sign a contract stating they’ll stay with the city a certain amount of time or pay the city back for the training.
Council member Ben Leavitt asked when they’d “pull the trigger on that decision” and Jenkins said probably in a month or so.
Kauffman also asked about a couple of budget line items under the board of works: brush dump and art council. Jenkins explained they’re picking up more brush, some due to storm damage and it has to be cut up and taken to the dump. That amount is increasing to $50,000 in 2023 from $35,000.
As for the Nappanee Art Council, that has been added this year: $1,500 to help with operating costs.
“They’ve proved their worth as a benefit by bringing visitors to Nappanee so we want to support helping with operating costs — also the community foundation offers grants so if the city has some financial involvement that opens up more grant possibilities,” he said.
Kauffman and Leavitt wondered if a 5% salary increase would be enough with inflation.
“It is a little bit of a guessing game, but we’re trying to be realistic,” Jenkins said.
Knight said every month when they do the clerk-treasurer report they also do department reports and when they prepare the budget they sit down with every department head.
The mayor thanked the council for the discussing and questions.
In other business, the council:
• Approved on second reading a rezoning of property at 252 S. Madison from I-1 to B-1. They then suspended the rules to hear the rezoning on third reading and voted unanimously to approve it.
• Approved on second reading an ordinance for additional appropriations for the aviation fund for fuel.