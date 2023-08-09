NAPPANEE — A new van for the Elder Haus Senior Center should be arriving soon — the result of a state grant.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins told the council at Monday’s meeting that the city had a grant opportunity in 2021 through the Department of Transportation 5310 program and usually the grants are 80-20 matching grants.
“This time it was a 100% grant,” he said, explaining that it’s a low floor minivan so it will be good for slower days when they don’t need the full van. “It will give us more flexibility.”
Jenkins said he expects they’ll take delivery in a few weeks.
“This is exciting news for The Elder Haus and our transportation,” he said. “It’s always nice to say it’s a 100% grant — those don’t come along very often.”
After the meeting Jenkins said he thought the amount of the grant was approximately $65,000.
Additional Appropriation
The council passed an ordinance for additional appropriations on second reading. A couple of the items were not actually additional, but because of purchase orders that were canceled the funds were reappropriated for three capital outlay projects that were carried over — the city hall renovation, the park restroom projects and the Oakland Trail project.
The actual new appropriation amount is $271,505, which includes the salary for the newly hired Director of Development for the rest of the year from general fund-city planning in the amount of $55,000, an administrative assistant position for the clerk-treasurer’s office in the amount of $50,505, the purchase agreement for the land and closing costs for the new fire station in the amount of $130,000 from public safety Local Option Income Tax and $36,000 for Aviation Rotary fund for aviation fuel.
There were no questions or comments and the ordinance passed unanimously. The third and final reading will be at the next council meeting.
Good Financial Shape
Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight went over June’s clerk treasurer report and said because of the timing of the meetings, the report was a little later than usual. He shared that the report showed property tax receipts of approximately $3 million. He also explained that they renewed a Certificate of Deposit that matured and they got an interest rate over five percent. He said the city has about 28.5 million cash on hand.
He also prepared a report for the council showing where the city stands this year versus past years. He pointed out at the end of 2020 there was $7.1 million at the end of the year. This year, despite several capital improvement projects over the past year they are only $200,000-$300,000 less than the end of 2020.
“We’ve done a really good job over the past several years of maintaining liquidity despite all the projects,” he said. “I wouldn’t doubt we’ll be about the same at year end as we are now. We’re in pretty good shape right now.”
Jenkins made another point.
“We don’t want to have huge cash reserves,” he said.
Opioid Settlement
The mayor commented that all the council members received letters from the state about the opioid lawsuit settlement. He said three cities and the county were working with Oaklawn to consider pooling resources for a mobile crisis intervention center so when someone is in crisis, they’ll be able to mentally assess their needs instead of the police taking them to the emergency room.
Jenkins said his intent would be to have a social worker on board with first responders. He said he’d keep the council updated.
“I think this is a pilot program — one of the first in the state,” he said.
In other business, the council:
• Asked the council to change the next council meeting from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28 due to conflicts.
• The first council meeting in September changed to the first Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.