NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members made quick work of a couple of rezoning ordinances and cleaned up some financial issues Monday evening.
The council heard two rezoning ordinances on second reading, and then voted to suspend the rules to hear them on third reading, too.
The first was a rezoning request brought by Mark Hutsell to rezone 158 E. Centennial, on the northwest corner of Elm and Centennial from R-2 to R-4 — residential office district. The ordinance passed on second and third readings unanimously.
The second ordinance was brought by Newcomer Property Management to rezone property at 401-403 E. Wabash St. from R-2 to Industrial 1. The ordinance passed on second and third readings with council member Ben Leavitt recusing.
SALARY ORDINANCE
The council passed on first reading two salary ordinance amendments. The first ordinance amendment was to the 2022 salary ordinance. Mayor Phil Jenkins explained there was an error in the end-of-year payouts for special police personnel who handle things like chemical test and drone operation. Instead of the budgeted increase to $1,000 it only increased by 5%.
“We followed the ordinance when we paid it out and told them we’d bring it to the council to correct,” he said.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said, “These should have had more of a specific bump instead of a percentage.”
Council member Kelbi Veenstra asked when this was paid. Jenkins responded that it’s a one-time payment at the end of the year, like a bonus.
The second salary ordinance amendment was for the 2023 salary ordinance and includes changes to the salary maximum for level 6 — certified supervisors, changes to the salary minimum for level 7 — management and to change the Parks Director of Programming position from level 5 to level 6.
The amendment also removes additional pay for certifications for park employees, removes the bonus for the pool manager and instead reflects those amounts in regular salary. The amendment also adds a crossing guard position.
In other business, council members:
• Passed an ordinance on first reading that creates special funds for the Community Crossing Matching Grant funds and also one for Federal Highway Funds, and also spells out what those funds can be used for.
• Approved canceling checks that have been dormant for over two years.
• Approved moving the Feb. 21 meeting to Feb. 13.