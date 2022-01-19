NAPPANEE — Nappanee Council members moved annexation requests forward at their meeting Monday night.
The council approved on third reading an ordinance annexing 55 acres north of Northwood High School. The annexation request comes from Wa Nee Schools and Superintendent Dr. Scot Croner and Chris Pottratz representing Wa Nee Schools attended the meeting virtually.
Dr. Croner said at a previous meeting that the school system already had the property, it just hadn’t been annexed and they were seeking annexation now in order to have the water and wastewater infrastructure in place for future development. He mentioned one possibility being a transportation facility.
City Council Member Amy Rosa is transportation director so she abstained from voting.
The council also approved the resolution regarding the fiscal plan for the Wa Nee annexation. Mayor Phil Jenkins said the city wants to provide water and sewer service to the site. It’ll extend the water and sewer service out to County Road 150 for future expansion to the north and east.
Jenkins said there was no anticipated cost for the non-capital services because the fire, EMS and police services are already serving the area. As for the capital services he said the school is going to pay for the stormwater and the city will pay for the main water and sewer lines.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said it would be bid out as a school project so the city would reimburse the school system for a specific amount of those costs.
Mayor Jenkins said now that the ordinance passed on third reading they would publish a notice in the papers and wait the 30 day remonstrance period and then record it with the county.
“We appreciate the partnership we have with the city," Dr. Croner said.
The council also approved an annexation ordinance on first reading. The request was brought by Todd Cleveland for two tracts on County Road 7 near Heritage Farms development and in front of the Anglemeyer clinic. They also set a public hearing for that annexation on Feb. 22 at 7 pm along with the second reading of the ordinance.
ADA Transition Plan Amendment
There was a resolution amending the city’s American with Disabilities Act amendment but they didn’t take action on it so that they could first get input from the public.
Jenkins explained in 2011 the city adopted the plan with assistance from Michiana Area Council of Government and they were updating the plan. He said there weren’t too many changes.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren told the council they focus on the map showing intersections in the city. Those with green dots are in good shape, yellow dots indicates average shape and red dots means there are issues that need to be addressed.
“As we do public works projects in the city we look at this and address those," Warren said. "Any time we replace a sidewalk we’re required to make it ADA compliant. We’re in fairly good shape overall.”
The mayor said the plan will be available at city hall for residents who might want to come in and look at it prior to the public hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.
Council Member Dana Hall asked how many streets they do a year and Warren said they usually address them when doing other projects.
Jenkins said when they started the plan in 2011 they started at schools and routes to schools.
Hollar commented on how few red spots there were on the map.
“It’s commendable you’ve got this much done—it looks like we’re in good shape,” he said.
Council Member Ben Leavitt agreed.
“I’d assume we’re doing better than other cities our size,” Leavitt said.
Warren said they’re required by Indiana Department of Transportation that when any street is repaved it needs to be brought into ADA compliancy. The mayor said, “The guys have been doing a great job of identifying priorities and we’re doing them as we can.”
In other business, the town council:
• Approved a resolution determining the mileage reimbursement for personal use of vehicles at 58 ½ cents a mile—up from .56 last year.
• Approved ordinance 1601 on first reading, which rezones two adjacent properties from R-1 (residential) to I-1 (Industrial). One property is owned by Irene Corporation and the other by Jamie Corporation.
• Designated The Goshen News & Warsaw Times Union as official publications for legal notices.
• Approved 2022 appointments including Amy Rosa as deputy mayor, moved Ben Leavitt to Plan Commission replacing Todd Nunemaker and Austin Yoder to Board of Zoning Appeals replacing Ben Leavitt.
