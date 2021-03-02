NAPPANEE — A more official agreement between the city and Wa-Nee Schools for the use and future development of the soccer fields at Wellfield Park was approved by the Nappanee City Council Monday evening.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said back in 2016 when they first worked on Vision 2020 they had memorandums of understanding with all the parties involved — Boys & Girls Club, Wa-Nee Schools and Family Christian Development Center. As part of that understanding, the schools were able to use the artificial turf fields. Jenkins said they want to solidify that now with a formal agreement.
The agreement allows Wa-Nee Schools the use of the artificial turf fields for practice and high school soccer games when available and spells out the use and priorities. It also allows use of the grassy fields when not in use by others.
As it becomes more utilized the plan is to add more buildings — restrooms, concessions, storage and press box — and expanded bleachers and parking. The estimated cost to do all of that is $3.05 million. That cost will be split 50-50 by the city and the school.
Jenkins said they anticipate getting started on those developments this year. He acknowledged that the school didn’t participate in the cost of getting the artificial turf installed, but the cost to have it replaced (anticipated in 2029) is included in the $3.05 million.
Jenkins told the council the school board approved the agreement at its last meeting. Councilman David Kauffman questioned if everything else was being split in half, why was the additional cost of annual maintenance showed the school system only paying one third?
Jenkins said that was because there was a third party — the NorthWood Soccer Club — a nonprofit using the facility, too, and they will help pay some of the cost of the annual maintenance and there’d be a similar agreement coming for them.
The mayor told the council they have been getting calls from colleges, universities and other soccer clubs about using their facility but without having the restroom and concessions building it’s been hard to accommodate those requests.
“There’s definitely interest,” he said, adding if they were able to do so, those people may eat at their restaurants, shop at their stores and stay at their hotels “so from an economic standpoint that’s a good thing.”
Park Superintendent Chris Davis confirmed that Bethel College, Grace College and Goshen College have called as has the University of Notre Dame inquiring about use of the facilities.
“Once we have the facilities, we’ll be able to host tournaments,” he said.
Kauffman asked how it would work as far as concession and ticket proceeds. The mayor said the city would likely receive the proceeds from concessions sold, but any IHSAA-sponsored event the school would get the ticket sale proceeds.
The council approved the agreement and Councilman Denny Miller commented that he thought it was “a perfect fit.”
Baker-Tilly agreement
Jeffrey Rowe from Baker-Tilly attended the meeting virtually to answer any questions the council might have regarding the master agreement.
The mayor explained in years’ past they had several different agreements with Baker-Tilly and while this is one agreement, the different scopes of it are separated out. The agreements dealing with utilities were approved by the Board of Public Works and the ones dealing with Tax Increment Financing would be approved by the Redevelopment Commission.
Rowe told the council, “All the services are services we’ve provided in the past and are currently providing — the one single master plan allows more clarity and efficiency on the city’s part,” he said. “The only new one is the strategic planning one.”
Rowe told them that service evolved around the comprehensive financial planning the city is doing and Baker Tilly feels the strategic planning is an important step.
“Especially in a community that’s growing and changing and new leaders are on board,” he said there may be broader goals and initiatives of the city. He said the strategic plan rolls into the spending and comprehensive plans.
Rowe said there are three other services Baker Tilly provides that are not in the master agreement because of different requirements or another entity being involved so those services still need separate agreements.
Councilman Todd Nunemaker asked if the agreement would be paid from the clerk’s budget. Jenkins said some of it would but it would actually be paid out of multiple locations depending on the service. Kauffman asked if this was something new.
Mayor Jenkins reiterated that they’ve had the agreements before, they were just all split up but the council didn’t see it all and as the chief financial board, he believes the council should see it all.
“Baker Tilly helps quite a bit and quite frankly, we couldn’t do what we do without their help,” Mayor Jenkins said. He asked them to approve the agreement but hold off on the strategic planning part for now.
Mayor’s Report
The mayor had some good news and opportunities to share with the council, including that the COVID relief bill passed the House. He asked Rowe if he had any updates.
Rowe said they were still deciphering information, but said he pulled some numbers for the city. He cautioned there were no final numbers yet, but he estimated on the low end the city would receive $1.2 million and on the high end $1.5 million.
“The exact number is probably somewhere in between,” he said, adding they were still trying to determine what the funds could be used for but he thought it would be less restrictive than Cares Act 1 and they’d be able to us it for revenue loss.
“Help is on the way — I know it’s taken awhile — the financial help has been needed for some time,” he said.
Jenkins said, “That’s good news for local municipalities and county government.”
In addition he told the council he’d be applying for a grant due by Friday through the Indiana Department of Transportation. While in the past they received an 80/20 match to get 12-passenger vans for Elder Haus, now because of COVID, 100% of the cost would be paid. Jenkins said they would use it to get a low floor mini-van, which would add versatility to their fleet.
He’s also going to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant called SAFER — Staffing Adequate for Fire and Emergency Response. He explained it helps transition from a volunteer to a full time department and it would supply three years of funding for additional firefighters.
“If we add four firefighters we’ll be able to get the truck out the door quicker than we do with volunteers,” he said.
However, Jenkins has stressed they’d always need volunteers, too.
“It’s all good news,” he said.
In other business, council members:
• Approved on third reading an ordinance rezoning a parcel of land owned by Beacon Health Center.
• Approved a resolution for mutual aid for the fire department with Kosciusko County where all departments would be reimbursed if there was an emergency declaration.
• Heard the ladder truck would be back the next day. Fire Chief Don Lehman thanked Fire Services for expediting repairs and the loaner.
• Set a special meeting for March 29 to discuss strategic planning.
