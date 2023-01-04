NAPPANEE — The Nappanee City Council had several more questions about the interlocal agreement with Elkhart County Regional Sewer District, but ultimately approved the final agreement at Tuesday’s council meeting.
City attorney Brian Hoffer explained the process he and city leadership went through and reminded the council, “Elkhart County puts up the money and oversees the construction of sewer lines from Southwest to Foraker to Tecumseh Acres which will connect with the city’s system at C.R. 7 and C.R. 52. It’ll be effluent, not solids and we’ll have one client — the regional sewer board and they’ll collect from the users.”
Council members had questions about how they’d bill the sewer district and whether it would be a set amount or based on usage. They were told they’d bill the sewer district based on actual usage, which will be metered at the connection point at a charge of $5.75 per 100 cubic foot.
Council member Dana Hollar, District 2, asked what if more houses get added and wondered if they knew what the capacity will be when they come on line.
Hoffer told him they are allowed 50,000 gallons a day, so a subdivision or anything above the capacity agreed upon would need to be approved by the city first.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber told Hollar that the anticipated usage was included in the report and is 130 customers at an assumed 668 cubic foot usage per month, which would add up to less than the maximum allowable.
The agreement is for 40 years, but Mayor Phil Jenkins said there’s a provision at 20 years allowing the county to jump out.
“If we decide to terminate because we feel we can no longer handle the 3%, we have to give them 36 months notice,” Jenkins said.
One council member asked about testing and Gerber assured the council they test every day now so they’d know right away if there was a problem.
Jenkins said Indiana Department of Environmental Management is focused on improving these regional sewer areas.
“It’s been a team effort,” he said. “We’re improving the health and sanitation of all those communities. I applaud the county for taking this step.”
The council unanimously approved and Jenkins said the county plans to put the project out to bid next week.
2023 APPOINTMENTS
The council approved appointments for the year. Jenkins said he likes to move the council liaisons around. For 2023 those are Ben Leavitt to police and senior center, Dustin Geyer to fire/EMS and street, Kelbi Veenstra to water/wastewater, Dana Hollar to parks and recreation and redevelopment and Amy Rosa to historic preservation. Rosa was also appointed deputy mayor.
He appointed Dustin Geyer to the plan commission instead of Leavitt. Jenkins said there are two new appointees to the tree board as Dave Ingle and Susan Wooley retired at year’s end. Donny Aleo and Steve Gall will join Abbot Martin. There are a couple of open positions on historic preservation.
In other business:
• Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight shared revenue comparisons from last year to this showing an 8.2% increase. The state anticipated 4.2% growth for the city.
• Jenkins will give his state of the city address at the next council meeting Jan. 17.