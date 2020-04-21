NAPPANEE — Mayor Phil Jenkins told council members Monday night at the video-conference meeting that he’s been spending about 50% of his time on COVID-19 matters and the other half trying to keep the city running normally.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of our community and the steps taken to, as the governor says, ‘hunker down Hoosiers.’ I’ve been hearing lots of stories of helping one another and have seen a lot of chalk art — it’s offering encouragement,” he said.
The council approved an annexation request brought by Neil Kirkwood, who wants to build a single-family dwelling on the parcel of property currently owned by Todd Cleveland. The parcel is on C.R. 54 and Kirkwood said he wants the annexation to tie into city water and sewer.
The mayor told council members the property is near Blackstone Subdivision, which is annexed into the city, and the property directly to the east of the parcel in question was also annexed into the city, so it is contiguous to city.
Council member Anna Huff asked if all the surrounding properties are annexed and was told they aren’t, just to the south and the property to the east. The ordinance was approved on first reading. A public hearing was set for 7 p.m. May 18.
TAX ABATEMENTS REVIEWED
Three tax abatements were brought to the council by Jeff Kitson, executive director of redevelopment. Tax abatements are reviewed annually to determine if they are in compliance with the terms initially stated in the abatement request.
The first was for Cavco Fairmont Homes, which, according to Kitson, indicated they would add 300 employees. To date, 265 employees have been added. They company is currently at about 88% of its employment goal but is having difficulty getting employees. However, Kitson said, the salaries are up from what they originally indicated so his recommendation is for the council to approve. Council agreed to the abatement, which is the third of a five-year abatement.
The second abatement review was for ATC for real and personal property. This is the third of a 10-year abatement on real property and five years on personal property. Kitson said they exceeded the real investment considerably, added more employees than stated and increased the mean salaries, and they hit the target on the personal property. Council approved the abatement.
The third abatement for review was for Tri State Crush, also for real and personal property. This is year two for a seven-year abatement on both. Kitson said the company is a little below the projected $900,000 in investments but they are in the process of putting in a new drainage system, planting more trees and are working with Indiana Department of Environmental Management to tear down the old mill. With all that in mind, Kitson recommended council approve the continuation of the abatement. He said they projected nine employees and have seven, noting they are also having issues getting employees, but the salaries being paid are higher than projected. Kitson recommended continuation based on substantial compliance.
Council member Denny Miller asked how many of the seven employees worked at the facility and Kitson said he didn’t know. Council member Brandie Yoder asked if they completed improvements. Kitson said they put in a barrier and an infiltration system.
“Is it perfect? No,” Kitson said, adding it may not be exactly what the company's neighbors want but they have made improvements and are making additional improvements to keep the dust down, including paving an area that is currently limestone.
There were a number of complaints last year from neighbors and others in town about the noise and discharge coming from the soybean crush plant. Miller asked Jenkins if there was anything they could do as a council to improve relations between the neighbors and Tri State Crush.
Jenkins said city officials have listened to both sides and have tried to mediate.
“Anytime we’ve relayed concerns and information to Travis (Luke, owner of the plant) he’s responded — maybe not in our timeline — but, as a new business, I realize he has to generate revenue to make improvements.”
He advised Miller that he could reach out to Luke if he wished and said he wished things could be done quicker, but said, “I think he’s shown a willingness to make improvements to satisfy the neighbors.”
The council approved the continuation of the abatement.
Miller said after the meeting, “On the record, I don’t think Tri State is a good neighbor.”
Miller also shared an email from resident Dalene Barr, who lives on neighboring West Randolph Street, dated April 17 in which she asked the council to deny the abatement until the improvements are made and stated abatements should be for those who improve, not hurt the town.
Miller said that despite his feelings, he approved the continuation of the abatement in the hopes the owner would use the money to make those improvements and said he is looking to see if there is something more the council could be doing to facilitate “something better than what’s happening now.”
REZONING MOVING FORWARD
A rezoning request from LFM Holdings passed on first reading. The property being rezoned is on C.R. 52 near Newmar and ATC. The property was recently annexed into the city and Zoning Administrator Don Lehman explained that whenever a property is annexed into the city, it is zoned at the most restrictive, which is R-1 residential.
LFM is asking for the property to be rezoned to I-1 Industrial. A public hearing was held at the Plan Commission and passed 5-0. Larry Greene was at the meeting and expressed concerns about having industry in a residential agricultural area. Greene was concerned about noise, safety of children and disruption for a nearby Amish-Mennonite Church. Greene had also expressed similar concerns at the public hearing held by the council on the annexation last month.
The plan commission wanted Greene’s letter stating his concerns to be part of the recommendation so the council was aware.
Crystal Welsh of Abonmarche was on the call representing LFM and thanked city officials for their help in keeping the project moving forward. Welsh pointed out that having this land be used for industry was part of the city’s long range master plan.
Todd Nunemaker, who is also on the plan commission, said some of the concerns the Greenes are expressing would be taken care of within other zoning ordinances like having to have a noise barrier between the properties, for example.
Both Larry Greene and Sandra Greene were on the call and said their concerns haven’t changed.
“It’s just a bad idea. I understand the wheels of progress and all that but it’s a bad idea,” Larry said.
In other business, council:
• Approved a seasonal greenhouse operation for Matt Tobias at Dal Mar parking lot from May 1 to Nov. 1.
• Heard the Elder Haus Senior Center facility remains closed but staff are visiting the seniors and plan a parade to their homes to deliver face masks.
• Heard the Stahly Drive project should be complete in May and the Walnut Street project will soon be starting.
• Heard the Parks Department plans to make a decision mid-May as to what the parks programs will look like this summer.
