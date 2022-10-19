NAPPANEE — Nappanee council members Monday approved on third and final reading the city’s $13.9 million budget for 2023.
When the budget ordinance was first presented, Mayor Phil Jenkins noted that several line items were decreased from the 2022 budget, but overall the budget is a 6.1% increase over last year’s.
The city had several big capital projects in 2022 — Wellfield Park, restrooms, South Park and completion of water projects and water towers to the tune of about $900,000. This year they’re anticipating spending $5,000 on capital projects.
During that initial meeting, Jenkins told the council that the city saved approximately $300,000 in its first year with AIM Medical Trust for health care insurance.
The general fund budget is $7,115,736, a bit of a decrease from 2022’s general fund budget, which was $7,252,785. The biggest increases in the general fund budget include a 14.1% funding increase in the planning department, due to an anticipated additional insured employee and the travel budget increase of $5,000. The budget is planning a 5% salary increase for employees in most cases.
The Depot, which houses Open Door, has a 12.1% funding increase due to increased gas, electric and water utility costs due to additional freezers and the challenge to heat the old building. The council budget increased by 11.4% to cover the cost of the election in 2023 — about $25,000.
Outside of the general fund budget, the aviation budget is increasing 33.6%. The current airport manager, John Graber, will be retiring sometime next year, so in case they have a hard time replacing him they’re adding to the budget. They also have to make improvements to the taxiway.
The biggest decreases to the budget are the 70.3% decrease to the Central Suites budget, because this year they had the roof replaced and they were able to reduce the building repairs and maintenance, too. The Board of Public Works budget is decreased 23.5%, due to reducing the capital project outlays to $300,000. The $500,000 in the capital projects for 2023 will be used to pay for the city’s portion of the Wellfield Park bleachers, parking, press box and consolidate accounting costs are being moved into the BOW budget with the city’s portion at $41,292.
Other large decreases include 31.6% in the CEDIT — County Economic Development Income Tax — fund due to the parks restroom project being completed.
The estimated tax rate for 2023 is $1.4499 per $1,000 assessed valuation — a decrease from 2022, which was $1.5276. Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said that was due to rising assessed valuations.
TATTOO PARLOR APPROVED
Based on the recommendation of the Board of Zoning Appeals, the council approved the special exceptions for operating a tattoo parlor in Country Center Shopping Plaza, located at 1407 E. Market St., in what was formerly the Radio Shack space.
City Planning Administrator Todd Nunemaker said the BZA met Tuesday to hear a petition by Robin Young, who wants to operate a tattoo and piercing studio — Artistic Delusions, LLC — which he said is allowed under the B2 general business zoning, as long as it meets requirements.
“She’s meeting two, is requesting a variance on two and one is open to interpretation,” Nunemaker said of the requirements.
The list of requirements in the ordinance dates back to 1998 and states that a tattoo parlor cannot be located within 400 feet of where children will be, such as a school, library or the Boys and Girls Club. The Therapy Place is located within the shopping center and serves children, too. Young submitted a letter from the manager of the Therapy Place stating she had no concerns about the tattoo parlor — her business is located in the back and the tattoo parlor would be in the front. Nunemaker said that was the requirement he said was open to interpretation.
Young’s meeting the second requirement of having the work done in separate rooms, not visible to the public. The ordinance also states hours of operation cannot exceed 10 p.m. and Nunemaker said she’s requesting an exception to that for rare circumstances. Monday-Thursday the shop will be closing at 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays it will close at 10 p.m., but there may be occasions when the work is not completed by 10 p.m. or when a regular client needs a later appointment.
Young was also asking for a variance for the size of the sign, which she felt was very restrictive. Nunemaker said she asked for a 4-foot-by-8-foot sign, which he felt was reasonable. For the last requirement, Young showed documentation that she meets all federal, state and local laws and health requirements.
Nunemaker told the council the BZA voted 4-0 in favor of allowing the special exceptions and recommending the council approve them as well.
“The letter she included was very helpful,” Council Member Ben Leavitt said. “It’s evident she’s gone through her research.”
Council Member David Kauffman commented that Young stated in the letter that St. Joseph County’s requirements are more stringent than Elkhart County’s and she plans to hold herself to the higher St. Joseph County standards.
Nunemaker pointed out she also will not tattoo anyone under age 16 and anyone under 18 will need to have parental approval. He said she told the BZA that she will not tattoo young people in conspicuous places.
As for the hours of operation exception she was seeking, Leavitt pointed out that it didn’t sound like the shop would be open past 10 p.m., they just may be completing work beyond then.
Mayor Jenkins said the reason for the restrictions in the ordinance in 1998 was because someone opened a tattoo shop without the city’s knowledge.
“It’s allowed, but must meet these requirements,” Jenkins said. “I’m confident this meets all the zoning requirements.”
The council unanimously approved on first reading the ordinance allowing the business with the requested exceptions and the BZA’s recommendation.
ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
The council also approved on first reading an ordinance for additional appropriations in the amount of $474,702.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said the redevelopment commission has the opportunity to purchase the Korhorn building, where the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is currently located, for $350,000, so they were requesting $250,000 from Tax Increment Financing funds.
The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting $16,798 of the over $17,000 in the non-reverting golf course funds so they can purchase a new mower. Knight explained the non-reverting funds are fees they collect — $1 for every nine-hole round of golf and $2 for every 18-hole round — and those monies stay in the park and recreation fund and don’t revert to the general fund.
Last is the $207,904 amount for the police department for the additional school resource officers — cars, supplies and salaries — but that will be reimbursed by the schools.
“Most of this (additional appropriation) is funds we’ll be receiving back or are already in the account to be spent,” Knight said.
Jenkins added that only one of the additional appropriation requests affects the general fund and property taxes and that’s the police department, but that amount will be reimbursed.
The council approved the requests.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• Was given a reminder about the Halloween celebration activities on Oct. 31 at the Boys and Girls Club, including “Mad Scientist” activities inside the club from 5-7 p.m., and the Nappanee Parks & Recreation Department hosting a “cute and creepy costume contest” starting at 7:15 p.m. inside the club at 900 E. Centennial St. Other activities include The Nappanee Library hosting a “Room on the Broom Storywalk” around the outside of Nappanee Elementary School, 755 E. Van Buren St., from 5-7 p.m.
• Were notified that the Nappanee American Legion is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5-6:30 p.m. at 201 E. Lincoln St.
• Citywide Trick or Treat times were confirmed at 5-7 p.m. and residents are encouraged to leave their porch lights on if they are participating.