NAPPANEE — At Monday’s city council meeting, the Nappanee council approved an additional appropriation ordinance on first reading.
Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight explained to the council that the first three line items were not actual additional appropriations but were instead carry over purchase orders from 2022 for projects that were not yet completed.
He said he found out from Baker-Tilly that when you do carry over purchase orders they need to be tied to a specific vendor, which these were not because the projects weren’t completed. The three capital outlay projects in question were the city hall renovation, the park restroom projects and the Oakland Trail project.
Knight said in order to make the accounting system work correctly and subtract those balances he was canceling the purchase orders and showing them as additional appropriations. He pointed out that they were not for additional funds as the funds had been budgeted. He also had a spreadsheet to show council members how those figures match up.
“I didn’t want you to think we were asking for $1.2 million in new funding — we’re actually asking for $271,505.00,” he said.
He said that amount consists of the salary for the newly hired Director of Development for the rest of the year from general fund-city planning in the amount of $55,000, an administrative assistant position for the clerk-treasurer’s office in the amount of $50,505, the purchase agreement for the land and closing costs for the new fire station in the amount of $130,000 from public safety Local Option Income Tax and $36,000 for Aviation Rotary fund.
Knight explained that last year he had an employee out for 12 weeks for maternity leave and they were able to cover that but this year someone will be out who has a different position that is harder to cover so he hired a person April 1. He said about 5 or 6 years ago someone was let go from the clerk’s office and that position was never backfilled, so he believes this person is filling that vacancy. The amount of additional appropriation will cover the employee’s pay from April 1 through the end of the year.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained the aviation rotary fund is for aviation fuel that they sell at the airport. He said they budget an amount every year and they are going to go over that budgeted amount. Jenkins said they’re not necessarily going to spend $36,000 and the fund should technically continue to grow as they sell the fuel they purchase.
Knight said they budgeted $40,000 this year and just made an $8,000 fuel purchase and expect to make another before the end of the year so this additional appropriation should cover them.
Jenkins explained to the council that prior to his recent action separating the two positions the director of development and chamber director was a contract position so they’re taking the amount of that contract and half will go to pay for the director of development, which is now a city employee and give half to the chamber to help pay for the chamber director, or however they decide to use it. He said the money was in Economic Development Income Tax to cover a portion of the expense this year.
The mayor said he didn’t know what the chamber board was going to do, but he felt they should be the ones to decide who was hired for that position and the city would continue to support them financially.
Council Member Amy Rosa said she was playing “devil’s advocate” by asking what would happen if the council was to say no to funding for someone already hired. The mayor and Knight said they’d have to find the money to pay that person from other sources. Rosa said she wasn’t questioning the need for help she just didn’t want them to get in a bind.
Council Member Ben Leavitt said since the board of works were the officials involved in deciding the site chosen for the new fire station, he wondered if the council would get information on how the final three sites were evaluated and chosen. The mayor said they could get that information.
Breastfeeding Proclamation
Jenkins said the Elkhart County Health Department reached out and asked him to make a proclamation supporting breastfeeding in advance of World Breastfeeding Week August 1-7.
The proclamation states in part, “breastfeeding is a natural and fundamental way to nourish and nurture infants, providing them with essential nutrients, immunity and emotional bonding.”
“Breastfeeding is not only a health issue but also a matter of human rights, ensuring that all mothers have access to the information, support, facilities and resources needed to initiate and sustain breastfeeding,” it added, and that “education and community engagement play a crucial role promoting and normalizing breastfeeding, creating an environment that supports breastfeeding mothers and protects their rights and celebrating World Breastfeeding Week in August serves as a reminder to individuals, communities and policymakers to strive for a society where breastfeeding is embraced and supported without discrimination or stigma.”
By making the proclamation the mayor is encouraging all to assist in promoting and celebrating the importance of breastfeeding.
“We have some in our midst who are new parents again and we want to create an environment where that is supported and nurtured,” he said.