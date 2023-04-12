NAPPANEE — A long-time employee of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County is being promoted to a new role.
Nappanee Area Director Mandy Gerber will become the Director of Programming and Training for the organization. In that role, Gerber will be working with area directors and staff at the Clubs in Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury and Nappanee in developing quality programming and training of the team. She will also take the lead for mental health and safety inside the Clubhouses.
"Mandy is an integral part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County and has been a successful Area Director in Nappanee for many years," said President and CEO Tami Hicks. "Our clubs will flourish with her at the helm for program development, coaching and training of our staff."
While Gerber is taking on a new role, she will still be very involved with programming and the team at the Nappanee Club and will work closely with the new area director.
Gerber joined BGCEC in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University with a degree in child development and family studies. She began as education director for the Goshen Club. She moved to Nappanee in 2006 as program manager and served in that role until becoming Nappanee's area director in 2015.
"After 19 years with Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, I'm looking forward to sharing my knowledge with the other Clubs and supporting their efforts to create the ultimate Club experience for every child in Elkhart County," Gerber said.
Gerber was certified as a national trainer for Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2021, enabling her to offer training courses across the country. She became a school safety specialist through the Indiana Department of Education in 2019, working with the state to mirror safety protocols in the schools and Club.