NAPPANEE — The tales are there to be told and remembered, all about a time when America was battling a war within its own borders.
It was truly a country divided, when folks were deeply polarized and divergent on their beliefs. Young men, some barely grown beyond their teenage years, were sent to battles and came home scarred and profoundly changed. That is, if they ever came home at all.
And while we cannot go back in time and witness those integral events firsthand, there is a local event soon to take place, one that strives to educate and enlighten about a period in history that remains compelling, more than 150 years after its conclusion.
The 7th Indiana Light Artillery will be joining forces with the 21st Indiana Light Artillery to present the 3rd annual Nappanee Civil War Days, which will take place this coming weekend Saturday and Sunday. Admission for guests is $5 per person, with children ages five and under free of charge. Travelers can watch for signage to direct them to the battleground, which will be set up near the northeast corner of U.S. 6 and C.R. 3 (Arnott Street) on the west edge of Nappanee.
At this event, Civil War re-enactors from across the country will descend on a wide expanse of land just north of The Barns at Nappanee, all for the purpose of presenting their interpretation of the Battle of Shiloh.
The encampment will also feature sights, sounds, music, costumes, and food that is representative of the era. The use of the property has been granted by Power from the Past, and sponsorships have been provided by a number of local businesses and entities.
Over the course of the two-day affair, there will be skirmishes, vendors, contests, musicians, and a scavenger hunt for the youngsters. Two particular figures of note will also be in attendance, Murray Cox portraying President Abraham Lincoln and Larry Werline as General Ulysses S. Grant.
Other activities planned include pottery making, woodworking, hayrides, cookoffs, barrel trains, and face painting, to name a mere few. There will also be a replica saloon on the premises, where folks can sip on old time sodas, sample snacks, and see poker tournaments. Saturday evening's schedule of events will conclude with a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.
To discover a more detailed schedule of events, including a map of the grounds and designated parking lots, visit the organization's Facebook page, at Nappanee Civil War Days. The information is refreshed and updated frequently, so prospective guests can plan accordingly for a unique and memorable experience.