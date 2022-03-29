NAPPANEE — A surprised and stunned Mandy Gerber was speechless when it was announced at the start of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce award banquet that she was this year’s recipient of the Citizen of the Year.
The entire venue was on their feet applauding Gerber receiving this honor. Presenters Donna Persing and Courtney Oberholzer read the nomination speech.
“This person while living and working in Nappanee has contributed to so many over their short years on this earth," Persing read. "Their smile, kind words, and willingness to get their hands dirty to help someone is the tip of the iceberg. Growing up in Nappanee had to be hard for this person as their father is well known throughout Nappanee and the state.”
Oberholzer also shared some thoughts.
“Mandy, who has been the area director in charge of Nappanee for 10 years, has been with the Boys & Girls Club for 24 years," Oberholzer said. "Mandy spent a little time in Goshen before the club opened here in Nappanee in 1998. Mandy has led the club through many trials and none bigger than COVID. Not even a building project could affect her spirit and bubbling personality. Through it all Mandy has stood tall for the kids of our community. In 2021 she was recognized by the State Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs as the Outstanding Club Director in the State.”
Afterward, Gerber reflected on winning the award.
“I was completely surprised and very honored by the award," she said. “I love this community of Nappanee. I love how everyone comes together to support one another, the businesses and non-profits. It’s a wonderful town.”
She added that the award meant even more to her because her father, Gale, was a past recipient.
“That made it extra special to me,” she said.
