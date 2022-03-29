NAPPANEE — Three Excellence in Business Awards were presented during the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Monday.
The awards were given to L.J. Wagner Furniture, Pretty Cakery and Kountry Cabinets and Home Furnishings.
Denny Miller presented the award to L.J. Wagner Furniture.
“For over 50 years, L.J. Wagner Home Interiors have been a name for quality, community and friendships," Miller read. "Larry and Jane Wagner tutored their children and employees the importance of having a strong family, business and importance of community. Today three generations of the family are still working for L.J. Wagner.
“Their commitment to the customer goes beyond what most furniture and home interiors do. Customer attention to design, style, customer furniture and products, along with Sweet Bee Gift Shop set them apart. Quality and craftsmanship are in everything the staff does. Friendly, kind and helpful are all words customers use to describe L.J. Wagner.”
Cheryl Yoder accepted the award.
“This is Nappanee right here," she said. "He sells furniture, too, and we all get along and we’re here. That’s what Nappanee is all about.”
Becky Cappert made the presentation to Pretty Cakery.
“Three and a half years ago Jodi Hochstetler and her staff opened The Pretty Cakery in downtown Nappanee," she read. "Jodi studied abroad and has brought her European charm to small town America. They make cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, macaroons, cookies and a variety of other sweet treats. With seven employees they make sure that your needs are met. In 2020 they won second place in best cake shop by the readers of The Goshen News. Jodi gives back to our community through donations to the Boys and Girls Club and other charitable organizations throughout Nappanee."
Cappert added that a portion of all sales goes to Feed the Orphans, Kings Ransom Foundation, and that Jodi plans on opening more storefronts in the surrounding cities in the next five years.
“Thank you to the Nappanee community," Hochstetler said. "Without you my dream couldn’t come true.”
Nappanee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Kitson, who initially started the banquet in a strong man's costume, representing the them "We're Stronger Together," changed into a fabric swatch, a pastry chef and a kitchen cabinet for his award presentation to Kountry Cabinets and Home Furnishings.
Kitson gave the history of the business, which is a division of Kountry Wood Products. It was founded in 2009 on the west side of Nappanee. The original store showcased numerous kitchen and bath cabinetry displays manufactured by Kountry Wood Products to the local retail market. In 2011, Kountry Cabinets moved to its current location in downtown Nappanee at 252 W. Market St., allowing the retail store to become a showcase of 30,000 square feet of cabinetry, locally made hardwood furniture, Flexsteel and Alexvale upholstered furniture, outdoor furniture and unique home décor.
“Today, Kountry Cabinets employs 13 staff members, including four designers that will walk you through the design process, from the initial consultation as they sit down to familiarize themselves with your home and needs, to a tour of their showroom allowing you to discover, be inspired and see the possibilities, to presenting 3D drawings for the best visualization of your space, and ultimately through the ordering process, delivery scheduling and confirmation that you love your new cabinets, furniture and décor,” Kitson said.
Kitson added that their staff "is passionate about providing customers with an exceptional experience."
"Their hope is that when you pay them a visit you’ll feel like you just spent time with your neighbor yet at the same time that you were helped by someone professional and knowledgeable,” he said.
Kitson also listed a number of ways Kountry Cabinets is involved in the community, including Nappanee Apple Festival main stage sponsor, Visit Nappanee, Nappanee Boys & Girls Club, The Center and many more.
Store Manager Denny Miller thanked God and said he worked with “an amazing staff.”
“My heart is shaped like an apple," he said. "I love our city, our mayor and our council."
Miller said he’d like to return to serving on the council someday, and shared an anecdote about someone commenting on the Puma on his shoes and spoke for Kountry Cabinets.
“PUMA stands for Pray Until Miracles Appear," he said. "We are more than cabinets, we’re a family-owned business and we love Nappanee.”
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR
Dr. Scot Croner, superintendent of Wa-Nee Community Schools and Kevin Yoder, chamber board member and friend of the recipient of the Educator of the Year award, presented the award to Woodview Elementary fourth-grade teacher, Andy Hostetter.
“It is a joy to see Andy succeeding in his career and more importantly making a difference in the lives of the next generation," Yoder said. "His colleagues say he is ‘patient, kind, considerate and loving to his students.’ Parents say, ‘He makes school fun’, ‘He keeps the kids engaged with his sense of humor and musical skills’ and ‘he is compassionate and genuinely cares for his students.’
“Wa-Nee Community we are blessed to have Mr. Andy Hostetter in our community teaching, molding and equipping our children. Andy, thank you for your commitment to our kids. It’s an honor to present you with the Educator of the Year Award for 2021.”
Hostetter also received a standing ovation.
It was immediately apparent why students and parents spoke of his sense of humor when he said, “When I heard I was receiving the Educator of the Year Award I thought our public education system is in worse shape than I thought!”
He gave credit to everyone else at the school from his fellow teachers, to the school nurse and office staff to the custodial staff.
“They are all awesome people who care about our kids,” he said.
He said he floundered a bit before pursuing a teaching career, but now “I appreciate going to work every day. It’s nice when someone tells you you’re doing a good job. It’s a real pleasure teaching in this community. I grew up in this community. I’ve spent my life here and it’s wonderful teaching your kids.”
EMBRACE THE PACE AWARD
Kitson surprised everyone by announcing an award not on the program and one that has only been giving once before, he said, to Joe Sabo when he retired as school superintendent — the Embrace the Pace Award.
“Occasionally a businessperson comes along who goes well above the call of duty to serve our community and for 2021 a name just kept coming up — Sylvia Benjamin, owner of State Farm Insurance,” he said.
He mentioned that Benjamin was a veteran, having served in Operation Desert Storm.
“Her desire to make Nappanee better is evident by the causes she believes in," Kitson said. "The Boys & Girls Club, Apple Festival, Wakarusa Missionary Church and local businesses. She and her team have done wonderful things like pay-it-forward lunches, delivering pizzas to local businesses on National Pizza Day and she just recently became the NorthWood Middle School girls’ track coach. She loves our schools and is incredibly supportive of all academic, music and athletic programs.”
Kitson said he chose her for all of those reasons, but also because of her investment in revamping the old Mancino’s building and making it her new office.
“When everything was shutting down, she ramped up and in times of need she served you,” he said. “Often you can hear her say, ‘What can I do to help and improve the lives of my neighbors?’”
“I had no idea and I’m humbled,” Benjamin said, upon accepting the award.
She said she was grateful to her team and said when she moved to Nappanee 15 years ago she was determined she was going to fit in.
“We’re so blessed in this community, thank you for this award,” she said.
