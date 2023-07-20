NAPPANEE — Jeff Kitson has been a familiar face around Nappanee — especially with the business sector in his dual role as Executive Director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of Redevelopment for the past 12 ½ years, but he’s getting ready to close the door on that chapter.
City officials made the move to separate the two positions and announced this week that they hired a director of development as a full-time city employee position. Kitson was working for the city as an independent contractor.
“The City of Nappanee appreciates Jeff Kitson for the many years of service to the business community and contributions to our economic growth,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said.
The chamber board of directors would like to keep Kitson on in that role but are unable at this time to make the position a full-time paid position. Chamber of Commerce Board President Michelle Myers said in an interview when the news broke that they’ll be hiring a new chamber director.
“Not that we didn’t want to keep Jeff, but we can’t afford to give him what he needs,” she said. “We were told it was going to be the end of the year so we thought we had time, but that was the mayor’s decision and he felt the time was right.”
She said they’d be looking for a part-time director for now, but it could be a full-time position later on.
Chamber secretary Darla Burns will be staying on. Myers said the chamber board pays her salary with chamber dues. Her remaining on will help the transition go smoothly.
“Has been extremely gracious and offered to help until we find someone," Myers said about Kitson. "He’s been very helpful.”
Kitson took a walk down memory lane with the Goshen News recently. He shared when former director Larry Andrews decided to retire, former Mayor Larry Thompson encouraged Kitson to submit his resume for the position.
“I interviewed and I was chosen and I was very honored — I was also scared to leave Newmar,” he admitted, “Now, 12 ½ years later I look back and I thank God I was able to follow the path He had laid out for me. It’s been a blessing, and a wild ride.”
Kitson was also serving on the city council at the time. He served two terms until he lost re-election to Dana Hollar. He said that was humbling, but also a blessing as he focused on his job and his family.
Accomplishments
When asked to share what he considered as accomplishments during his tenure, Kitson was quick to say any accomplishments he’d mention were “What we have accomplished, not I — this has been a team effort with the chamber, redevelopment and the city.”
He listed the West Industrial Park expansion and creating a new industrial park near the airport, and said they added several new businesses, some manufacturing.
“Looking back at accomplishments the chamber and redevelopment has done (include) purchasing the old Amoco station on East Market Street and selling it so it’s now a viable business, adding more parking downtown, (and) were part of a bond issue that included the downtown pavilion,” he said.
Kitson said he helped the schools with their first referendum — a school safety referendum. He mentioned having a front row seat to see the Quilt Gardens and Apple Festival grow and being a part of the Business Improvement District, Nappanee Improving Facades for Today and Years to Come and seeing the downtown start to flourish.
“Seeing the personal dollars people have put into Nappanee has been a humbling and eye-opening experience realizing how much people love our community,” he said.
Kitson said he had “Zero to do with Coppes’ growth — that’s all the Mast family.” Yet said he worked with the Masts and city officials to have Lincoln Street re-opened and held a ribbon cutting. He said he celebrated watching the Mast family grow Coppes and said the Mast and the Miller families have been so important to downtown.
“Along with so many others — Katie Yoder, the Graverson’s at Sweet G’s, Weldon and Marilyn Miller, The Toppings — there are so many you’re going to miss some and that’s not intentional,” he said.
Kitson did admit to two personal accomplishments — being a mentor at Woodview Elementary School for one.
“Those young men there taught me more than I ever did them, but it’s a personal accomplishment, just serving and giving back to make sure the next generation has a path to follow,” he shared.
“The biggest accomplishment is the relationships I’ve built that will last a lifetime — they’re not just business relationships, they’re personal relationships — they’ve been mentors to me, giving guidance and direction over the last 12 ½ years and I’m forever grateful for that.”
Challenges and rewards
Kitson was asked about the most challenging times in his career.
“Immediately your mind goes to COVID — can we be open or not?," he said, noting that that period was difficult. "Wear masks or not? There was a lot of uncertainty in that, and the chamber was just giving out facts.”
He also said when ABC Bus closed it was difficult as that meant people were out of jobs. And when it was announced that Amish Acres would be closing and the Pletcher’s were selling was also challenging.
“At the time it was the number one tourist attraction in southern Elkhart County and it brought a lot of tourists to town," he said. "They spent a lot of marketing dollars getting people to Nappanee. We’re forever grateful to the Pletcher family.”
“The night of the auction we were all concerned about what was going to happen. We’re thankful for Marlin Stutsman and others like Power from the Past for investing to make it profitable hopefully again and bringing great theatre and musicals.”
Another thing that could’ve been a challenge was when there was a big push from the state to make restaurants and bars smoke-free. Carl Flickinger Jr. of Hunters Hideaway had some concerns and Kitson told him the chamber would help with banners saying ‘Now Smoke-Free’ if he wanted, etc.
“The first Friday night it was smoke-free I was out of town with Keaton and Riley (his son and daughter), and I kept getting texts saying, ‘the line is out the door,’” he said.
The community had come out to support the decision.
“Now Hunter’s is one of the best family restaurants in town,” he said.
Kitson shared some light-hearted moments, too.
“Over the last eight years I’ve been called mayor more times than I can count — people were confusing me with Mayor Jenkins — not that we look alike, I just think they were used to seeing me in their stores.”
He said sometimes he’d just say hello so as not to embarrass them but often he’d quietly correct them.
He recalled the year they had the mum carpet in front of the building, the mums covered the entire half block of Locke Street and there was a water main break. While not funny at the time, later they were able to laugh at the phone call he made to Water Superintendent Gale Gerber.
“I called Gale saying, ‘My mums are floating away!’ He said, ‘I’ll be right down’!”
Kitson said it was a true team effort as Gale’s guys fixed the water main break before the mums all floated away and set up the flowers again.
Then there was the time the joke was really on him. He shared his wife Brandi and their daughter Riley were out of the country and he decided to sell his truck. After it sold, he called a local dealer to tell them he was ready to purchase a new truck they’d talked about and was informed that truck was sold too. He said he rode his bike for three months.
“It got around Nappanee that people were wondering did Jeff have a DUI?" he laughed. "It really got played up and I was being teased but I’m not a drinker, so I took it all in good humor.”
The most rewarding part of his job has been, “The relationships I’ve built; being able to watch businesses that maybe in some small way the chamber or redevelopment has helped get going with a ribbon cutting or promotion or tax incentive and watch them celebrate five years or ten years in business and knowing they’re successful is rewarding for me,” he said. “I’ve just been the tip of a ball point pen involvement but it’s rewarding to see them be successful.”
He said they’ve come a long way from the days when downtown had numerous empty storefronts but admitted; “The work is not complete downtown — there’s more to do and I know Todd (Nunemaker) and Mark (Collins, the newly hired development director) will continue to do great things with BID and NIFTY to make our downtown vibrant.”
He said the downtown is a “shining light” that’s beautiful, walkable and shoppable but he encouraged residents to remember to shop local and thank the local business owners for setting up shop.
More than a Job
Kitson said for the past 12 ½ years “it’s been more than a job, it’s been a lifestyle."
"I’ve tried to lead by example," he said. "I’ve made some mistakes and apologized but we had fun times, we’ve cried together, hugged and supported one another.
“It’s really felt like a fairytale dream for me so to walk away is hard. I consider Nappanee my home, the business owners and employees I consider family. I hope people realize I truly love Nappanee and stood up for Nappanee.”
Kitson doesn’t have any immediate plans yet and said they’re trusting that God has a plan and will open doors in His time. He said he’d like to stay involved in the city in some way in the future. In the meantime, he’s willing to help if he can and plans to enjoy the fair and time with his kids before they head off to college.
“Brandi and I hopefully have instilled servant leadership in our kids and giving back to the community they love.”
“I hope looking back I think we made Nappanee better during my tenure and I mean everyone in the community,” he said.
Kitson expressed thanks to Chamber Secretary Darla Burns, to past and current chamber board members and past and current Redevelopment Commission members for their support and “working so well together over the last years.”
“I’m forever grateful for everything Nappanee has given me and my family and I pray God continues to bless Nappanee and we continue to grow in our faith,” he said, adding, “And that everyone continues to embrace the pace that can only be found in Nappanee.”