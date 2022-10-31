Nappanee celebrates 'Trails and Treats'

NAPPANEE — The Nappanee community came out in full force and many in full costume Saturday evening to celebrate the renovated bike path and new Tunnel of Love on the art path at the Trails and Treats event.
The event was sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Nappanee Parks & Recreation and Nappanee Art Council. The bike path was replaced by the city as there were places where the concrete was breaking up creating a safety hazard. The new path is wider and lights were installed along the path making it safer for those utilizing it in the early morning hours or in the evenings.
The art path started at the ‘apple orchard’ visible from C.R. 7, went past the dog park where the Junkyard Dog sculptures were placed in the ‘dog pound’, through the new tunnel of love where the love sculptures were placed near the ‘bike rack’ where the bicycle sculptures were installed in a spoke pattern.
Visitors were led on a scavenger hunt into the woods where the woodland creature sculptures can be found and ends at the Nature Center where the Elkhart County Symphony was playing under the wetland shelter.
At each art ‘pod’ treats were given out by local businesses including The Pretty Cakery, Veni’s Sweet Shop, Nappanee Bakery, Dutch Kernel and Nappanee Art Council members handed out candy along the trails.
Aside from Junkyard Dogs and Woodland Creatures, gorillas, dinosaurs, rabbits, super heroes and more could be spotted along the trail.
At the Nature Center cider from Miller’s Orchard and coffee from Main Street Roasters was provided for thirsty trail travelers. Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said they were blown away by the attendance; estimating about 1,000 people came through. He said they should have a more accurate count in the near future.
The 100th sculpture for the art path was also found at the Nature Center — a large butterfly — a sneak peek of the next collection to be installed along the path next year.