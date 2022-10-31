Nappanee celebrates 'Trails and Treats'

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has developed rapidly and is expected to persist for most of the morning. The dense fog may expand further east. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children in the dark waiting for the school bus. &&