NAPPANEE — It was truly a night of celebration in Nappanee Monday. As the NorthWood High School’s boys basketball state championship party was winding down at the high school, the annual Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Appreciation and Awards Banquet was beginning.
Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Jeff Kitson asked the crowd, “Are you aware we have the best young men in the state?”
The crowd cheered and Kitson added he heard 15 out of the 19 robotics teams were going to world.
The event was held at Sammlung Platz, and before dinner, catered by Mullet’s Dining, attendees heard from Nappanee Police Officer Cody Ong about the Wa-Nee Wishes program. They also presented the Citizen of the Year award to Marcus and Debra Miller (see related story).
EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS AWARDS
Three Excellence in Business awards were given, the first was presented by Becky Cappert to the Nappanee Boys and Girls Club.
Cappert said, “In 1998 the need for a safe and fun place for children to attend after school was answered when the club opened program space at the old Central School.”
She said in 2019 the dream of having a stand-alone facility became a reality with the construction of the Shea & Leavitt Families Clubhouse. The club currently has 300 active members and approximately 165 of those members attend daily, according to Cappert.
“Each day, a team of dedicated youth development professionals welcome the young people of our community inside our building," she said. "They enter an environment of stability, consistency and physical and emotional safety. The team works to build deeply powerful relationships and open avenues of opportunity for all young people. The Boys & Girls Club offers safe spaces where young people can learn, grow and succeed.”
Tami Wodtkey Hicks, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, accepted the award and thanked everyone and the great staff at the Nappanee club.
Donna Persing presented the award to Miller’s Orchard, telling the history of the business that was started in 1958 by Harley and Mary Miller who over the next six decades would go on to perfect their “famous homemade Amish apple butter, freshly pressed unpasteurized cider and quietly tend to the southwest corner of Nappanee.”
“If you knew them you knew that their orchard was about much more than just the apples. Blanketed in a true servant’s heart, the two of them would go on to love, serve and quietly provide for their community,” she said.
Harley and Mary’s son Nelson worked for decades on the production side while youngest son Maynard opened a produce and grocery market onsite.
“The death of Mary on Apple Festival weekend in 2008 would forever change this property and the light that shown so brightly in this corridor of town,” Persing said.
But in 2020, the third generation Nicole “Nikki” Miller Beer and her husband Jake, with the help of Maynard and Nelson were able to open a retail store again," she said. "There are two sides to the business. They operate a retail farm market store year-round, becoming a three-day farmer’s market in the winter and spring months while from June-December they operate six days a week."
The second side to the business is the wholesale division where they manufacture apple cider, apple butter and applesauce onsite using their grandparent’s recipes. The apple butter and applesauce is sold wholesale across the country — usually appearing under someone else’s name, according to Persing.
In April 2022, they began to replant the apple orchard and a second planting will take place next month.
Persing said the couple’s “greatest joy thus far has been connecting with the Nappanee community through the farm market store. They have been working hard to connect local farmers and artisans and provide an indoor farmer’s market experience here in Nappanee. They hope to be able to continue what Grandpa and Grandma Miller started so many years ago and continue to shine a light in this corridor of Nappanee.”
The couple accepted the award and a clearly emotional Nikki said, “This is deeply emotional and deeply personal for me. This is not my business, it’s not Jake’s business, it’s God’s. It’s not about apples; it was never about apples — it’s about serving the community. I’m thankful we’ve been chosen to carry on this tradition.”
Courtney Oberholzer presented the third award to Veni’s Sweet Shop and started her speech with Forest Gump’s line of “life is like a box of chocolates," but added, “with Veni’s chocolates, you know what you will get.”
“From fudge, chocolate, old-fashioned sodas, chocolate-covered bacon and more — your mind immediately goes to Veni’s Sweet Shop," she said. "For over 12 ½ years, Veni’s has been providing you with the highest quality sweets anywhere. Their handmade chocolates and fudge would make any Swiss chocolatier envious.”
Veni’s five employees are happy to serve and Veni’s is proud to be a member of the chamber, Visit Nappanee and to support The Center, FCDC. “When you are in the mood for the finest chocolate and fudge, head to Veni’s Sweet Shop,” she said.
Weldon and Marilyn Miller accepted the award and Weldon said, “We’re thankful to Nappanee — it’s a special town. It’s a privilege and an honor to share the stage with the Nappanee Boys &Girls Club and Miller’s Orchard.”
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR
NorthWood Middle School sixth-grader Micah Kauffman read his nomination letter for Educator of the Year, which read in part, “There are many great teachers at NorthWood Middle School, but one is truly the best and that is Mr. Knafel! He is a very encouraging gym teacher. The only time he yells it’s encouraging works like ‘Nice catch’ or ‘Keep running!’ or he’ll come up and give us a high five.”
Micah said gym was his favorite class “by far! Other students love it too. He encourages us to be outside and get exercise over video games.”
Micah said Mr. Knafel lets the students vote on what they want to play and said, “I don’t think gym teachers get enough credit and recognized for what they do. He is one of the nicest people I have ever met. Mr. Knafel should get the ‘educator of the year’ title.”
NorthWood Middle School Principal Steve Bowser presented the award, first joking that they were going to do things different this year and were going to run him through the President’s Fitness test.
Bowser said “Mr. Scott Knafel’s passion and dedication to his work are second to none and his commitment to his student’s success is truly inspiring.”
“As a middle school physical education teacher at NWMS, Mr. Knafel goes above and beyond to make his classes, fun, engaging and challenging," he said. "He has a special gift for creating an environment that encourages all students to reach their full potential, regardless of their abilities or backgrounds. His love for his students is evident in everything he does and he works tirelessly to ensure that they receive the education and support they need to thrive.
“Throughout his career, Mr. Knafel has touched the lives of countless students and his impact extends far beyond the classroom. He is a role model, mentor and friend to all who know him. His dedication to his students and his profession is a testament to his character and serves as an inspiration to us all.”
Bowser went off script several times and ad libbed funny stories about the teacher. “He’s teacher for eight minutes and a 14 year old the other 38 minutes.”
He said his competitive nature sometimes gets the best of him and he relayed a story about a recent injury the teacher obtained, saying he should’ve brought the video of the incident.
“When you teach middle school students you have to be authentic and that’s what he brings,” Bowser said.
Knafel said he was thankful that video wasn’t brought as he accepted the award. He said, “This was a huge shock to me when I was told, I never expected it.”
He said he taught at Wakarusa Elementary School for 14 years and has been at the middle school for the past five years. He shared that around his eighth year of teaching he was frustrated and thinking of giving up teaching, but his principal John Payne came to the school around that time and Knafel said, “He believed in me and my impact on the students and that changed me. From then on I knew Wa-Nee was a community I wanted to be in and I knew that I was doing what I should be doing.”
He then got a call that a physical education position was opening up at the middle school, along with a volleyball coaching position and he said, “After 14 years in the classroom I could transition to play all day. No one turns that job down.”
Knafel thanked the chamber and said he loved coaching, teaching, the community and the kids.
WA-NEE WISHES
Nappanee Police Officer Cody Ong began the evening with a presentation about a new program that the Nappanee Police and Wakarusa Police departments are partnering on called Wa-Nee Wishes. He said he’s participated in the Christmas event which pairs police officers up with a disadvantaged youth for a shopping trip for many years and explained to the attendees how that works.
He said they want to expand that program and make it bigger and better and have a good facility where they can do more fun things with the kids after shopping so they are starting Wa-Nee Wishes and said he’d be posting information of the police department’s social media pages and was hoping those in attendance would donate.
Kitson closed out the evening by thanking his family, friends, the chamber staff, chamber board and all those in attendance. “Without you, the chamber would be empty and we would not have the community we live in. Thank you for all your support.”