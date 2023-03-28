The Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce award winners for the year ending 2022 are, in the front row, from left, Marilyn Miller, Veni’s Sweet Shop Excellence in Business; Nicole Miller Beer, Miller's Orchard, Excellence in Business; Debra Miller, Citizen of the Year; Laura Leftwitch, COO Boys & Girl’s Clubs of Elkhart County; Mandy Gerber, executive director of Nappanee Boys & Girls Club, Excellence in Business; Grace Hostetler, program manager, Nappanee Boys & Girls Club; and Scott Knafel, Educator of the Year award. In back, from left, are Weldon Miller, Veni’s Sweet Shop; Jake Beer, Miller’s Orchard; Marcus Miller, Citizen of the Year;Tami Wodtky Hicks, CEO Boys & Girl’s Clubs Elkhart County; Leeah Worley, teen coordinator, Nappanee Boys & Girls Club; Micah Ridenour(hidden from view), teen supervisor, Nappanee B&G Club; and Jeremy Hackbarth, athletic supervisor, Nappanee Boys & Girls Club.