NAPAPANEE — Nappanee Board of Public Works members made quick work of a long agenda Monday afternoon — including receiving quotes for the Oakland Ave Trail lights.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said they solicited three quotes but two businesses responded that they’d be unable to supply quotes. They opened the one quote received, from Dave Baker Agency (offices in South Bend and Fort Wayne) with two options listed.
One option for AMP poles was for $2,802.25 each with a total of $137,310.25 for 49 lights. The second option for AVPL poles was for $2,033.80 each with a total of $99,656.20 for 49 lights.
The board accepted the quote and will take it under advisement with plans to award April 11.
Change Orders
The board approved change orders on two different projects. The first was for old Central School roofing from Tek Pro roofing. Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker explained there was a deduction and two additions.
The deduction of $5,650 was for half-inch cover board deemed not necessary. The additions were $3,955 to repair the foam insulation on the parapet and $4,746 for half-inch plywood on the parapet, resulting in a difference of $3,051. The new amount of the contract is $88,641 versus the original amount of $85,590.
The other change orders were for South Park. Park Superintendent Chris Davis explained change order number 5 was for an additional $3,480 for an upgrade on the basketball goal. He said the original one was more residential and they wanted industrial goal like at other parks.
Change order number 6 was a deduction of $1,535 to remove the rain garden from the plans. Davis said with the new drainage the rain garden was no longer necessary.
The board approved all three change orders.
Road Closure
Representatives from Modway Homes attended the meeting virtually and had a request for road closure at Vernon and Hudson Streets, south of Indiana Avenue and west of Hastings Street Thursday to bring in a crane to set a home on the lot.
The mayor asked if they were still on schedule and the representatives responded that they were the only thing that would prohibit it would be high winds or heavy rains. If that were to happen they’d inform the city.
Dumpster Request
Nunemaker said he had a request from Pete Yoder, Ace Builders for dumpsters and alley closure at 110 S. Main St. for demolition and renovation of the building. They’d also be removing the brick over the parapet at The Pretty Cakery next door at 112 S. Main St.
Nunemaker said one dumpster would be needed for two-three weeks from March 21 to April 8 and another dumpster may need to be three for three-four months. The alley would need to be closed while a dumpster is present and while brick is being removed. Nunemaker said he gave Yoder a timeline to follow since the construction schedule might change and if there is a change they’d inform the city within 24 hours.
“The key is communication,” Jenkins said. “We appreciate Pete fixing up an eyesore and want to make it as convenient as possible. We’ve also asked Pete to contact the businesses along that stretch.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved availability of sewer services requests from Carl Burkholder, Gen Y Hitch, 3400 W. Market St. and Gabe Atz, Fox Contractor, on behalf of Northwood High School sports complex and later approved sewer connections for both.
• Approved sewer connections at 455 E. Market and 805 E. Market for repairs and 1150 Blackstone Blvd. new construction.
• Approved advertising for bids for water main extension projects to install piping. Bids due back April 25 at 3:30 pm.
• Tabled a payment on the Water Infrastructure Division C project at the request of Commonwealth Engineers.
• Approved Street Dept. hiring Nicolas Newcomer effective March 28.
• Approved hiring Larry “Tobey” Yoder as an emergency medical technician—Yoder was past member of both the fire and EMS departments.
• Approved increase in pay for paramedic Joel Wilkey after passing certifications.
• Approved closing the pavilion parking lot on April 1 from 6 am-noon for cleaning and approved closing remaining city lots over the next two weeks for cleaning.
• Approved a list of students in an EMT class for ride-along in an ambulance with a release of liability.
