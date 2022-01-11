NAPPANEE — It’ll be back to the drawing board for the Oakland Trail project after the Nappanee Board of Public Works rejected bids at Monday afternoon’s meeting.
Only one bid was opened for the project as a second bid came in late at the end of December meeting. The bid that was opened was taken under advisement and then The Troyer Group recommended the board rejected the bid based on the fact that it came in at $300,000 above the engineer’s estimate.
Mick Reese of The Troyer Group stated in his recommendation letter that the board reject all bids that they should regroup to look at the scope of the project to see if it can be scaled back. The board agreed.
Contractor request amended
Brian Hollowell of R. Yoder Construction was present to amend their request to have a couple of parking spots in front of Hunter’s Hideaway as they work on a job there.
Hollowell said they ran into a couple of scheduling delays and discovered additional work that needs to be done, creating a need for additional days.
He said this week they’d need to have the spaces blocked Tuesday and Friday, next week Monday and Tuesday and when the frames come in they’d need an additional day to install them. He said it would be three weeks before the glass comes in and when it does, they’ll need the spots again for a day.
The board approved the additional dates and asked Hollowell to keep in contact with Street Superintendent Brent Warren.
Water projects
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers attended the meeting virtually and asked for board’s approval for pay application #7 –Division A of the water infrastructure project in the amount of $80,414.17 to Caldwell Tanks.
“The contractor continues to make good progress,” he said.
Robarge also asked for pay application for Division C in the amount of $355,328.32. Robarge said a couple of items remain so they are holding on to an amount for retainage but otherwise they’re done until spring when they’ll come back to do some asphalt work and grass seed.
The board approved both pay applications.
Robarge also received approval to advertise for bids for a materials service contract. He told them it was different because they’re not looking for a contractor, instead they’re looking for a materials supplier for 12 inch water main for a future project. He said because the materials list is over $150,000 they need to bid and because material procurement takes a long time they’re going this route. They will then store the materials until needed.
Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said other communities are doing this and it helps to get the materials in sooner. City Attorney Brian Hoffer said he had some minor changes to the contract and the board made the motion to approve once those changes are made.
Bids are due back Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m.
In other business, the board;
• Approved partial pay #2 for Wellfield Park. The total cost is $307,667.22 and the city’s portion is $187,136.23.
• Approved partial pay #5 for South Park to R. Yoder Construction at a cost of $8,288.
• Approved change order #4 for South Park to correct a drainage issue where the zip line will be at a cost of $7,870 and 7 additional days.
• Approved an amendment to the Miriam Ave. project for additional engineering for added lighting at a cost of $3,700 and a credit of $2,303.78 for regional permits for a total amendment of $1,396.25.
• Approved hiring Quinn Hunter and Matthew Jesse as probationary reserves. The fire department is fully staffed now.
• Approved several excavating on public property permits for Community Fiber Optics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.