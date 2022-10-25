NAPPANEE — On Monday, the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety members received quotes for two different projects.
The first was a quote for material procurement for the Woodview Drive project. Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight said only one bid was received from Ferguson Waterworks, South Bend for $96,117.60.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann, who presided over the meeting in Mayor Phil Jenkins' absence, explained this was for water pipes and related materials and they were ordering material ahead in the hopes by the time they’re ready for them the materials will be here.
The board voted to take the quote under advisement and make a decision at the Nov. 14 meeting.
The second project they received quotes for was for generators for several of the city’s lift stations. Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said they asked for the quotes to be separated — a primary being the Franklin Park lift station with alternate one West Moore Knoll and alternate two Heckaman Homes lift station.
Knight said they received two quotes. The first from Anglin Electric, Nappanee with a primary quote of $38,879.21, alternate one $35,936.81 and alternate two $38,879.21. The second quote was from Moyer Electric, Elkhart with a primary quote of $35,150, alternate one $33,850 and alternate two $38,650.
The board voted to take the quotes under advisement and make a decision at the Nov. 14 meeting.
2023 Fire Township Contracts
The board approved the township fire contracts for 2023. Township Trustee Beth Krull of Jefferson Township and Ken Miller, township trustee of Union Township were both present.
Krull made the request to get notified earlier, especially if the city was requesting more money as her budget was submitted in July. Scheumann said they’d see what they could do.
The township contracts have not increased this year. All four townships are being asked to contribute $15,850 for Nappanee fire and emergency services. Jefferson and Scott Townships are asked to contribute an additional $1500 each annually to help support the South Side Fire Station.
Also in fire department related matters, the board approved Fire Chief Don Lehman’s request to participate in the I Am Responding alert system for department member’s personal cell phones, effective as soon as possible.
Lehman said most counties are using it and it is supported by the 911 communication center. Lehman said Hoffer had reviewed the contract and recommended they engage in the three year contract paid up front at a cost of $2,066 plus a $50 set up fee and a $10 annual cost for phones.
After the meeting Lehman explained I Am Responding is an app for the phones and pagers that is tied in with dispatch. It provides more complete information about an incoming call including a map that comes up to show the location of the call. Lehman said they can use the app to show they are responding to the call and he can see where the guys are when they are on a call.
Sewer Camera Purchase
The board approved the Water and Wastewater Superintendent’s request to purchase a sewer camera at a cost of $124,020.97.
“We’ve been talking about purchasing a sewer camera for awhile,” Gerber said.
He said not only would having the camera help get all the roots out, it will also have a Geographic Information System that will create a database. They’ll also be able to televise sewers, giving Commonwealth Engineers the information to grade sewers for new linings. According to Gerber they have about $600,000 worth of lines that need to be televised.
“As we’ve grown it’s time to buy a camera,” Gerber said. “It’ll save the taxpayers’ money.”
Gerber received the bid from Sourcewell, a quasi-government organization that does pre-bidding for municipalities. If approved, they’d be purchasing the camera from Best Equipment in Indianapolis for the $124,020.97.
“There’ll always be a need for this," Clerk-treasurer Knight said. "It doesn’t make sense to keep hiring Visu-sewer when we can do it."
“Sometimes we have to spend money to save money," Scheumann said.
Division C Water Main Project
Attorney Brian Hoffer brought to the board a matter he and Mayor Jenkins and Commonwealth Engineers discussed regarding the still incomplete Division C Water Main Project, which replaced water mains on Market Street, Centennial Street and others in town.
“It’s gone beyond what the city anticipated,” Hoffer said, adding that the final completion date was December of 2021, “And a number of items remain not completed.”
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers attended the meeting virtually and agreed it was “very far past.”
Hoffer said the mayor would like, if the board approves, to pursue procedures to terminate the project so as not to waste any more time. He asked the board’s permission to authorize himself and the mayor to issue a notice to terminate the contract with Indiana Earth, which he said gives notice to the contractor allowing them 10 days to diligently move forward.
“It’s time to put this project to rest,” Gerber said.
He said they’ve been asked to come back and repair yards and at times when they’ve attempted to the person doing the work doesn’t know anything about landscaping to put the yards back to their original condition. There are also lots of items on the punch list not completed.
“It’s time to call it quits and move on,” he said.
LaReau shared this viewpoint.
“I completely agree," LaReau said. "There are items yet to be completed and they’re not moving forward in earnest. They’ve been far too slow.”
Scheumann asked LaReau if there was enough retainage to cover the city’s cost of having to hire another contractor to complete what needs to be done.
“We’ve retained a substantial amount,” he said, indicating there was.
Gerber was concerned about subcontractors who may not have been paid and how they’d be contacted. LaReau said Commonwealth would contact them.
The board approved proceeding with notice of termination as allowed under their contract, with Indiana Earth.
In other business, the board:
• A request for adjustment to penalty fees on water bills was denied. Wesley Mast sent a letter requesting credit for $10.65 for service at 401 E. Lincoln and $21.08 for service at 455 E. Lincoln St. Mast claimed the reason the bill was late was due to not receiving the bills in a timely manner. Gerber said it’s been the policy of the city to not forgive penalty fees and the board agreed to maintain that policy.
• Approved the purchase of tires for the street department’s Case wheel loader at a cost of $7,600 from Monteith Tire, the lowest option. Street Supt. Brent Warren said the prices had gone up considerably since the last time they purchased tires.
• Approved the promotion of three police officers at Police Chief Rulli’s request. Patrolman Chris Waddell promoted to sergeant, probationary patrol officer James Bradberry to 1st class patrolman and probationary patrol officer John Tice to 1st class patrolman effective Monday Oct. 24.
• Approved an update to the capital asset policy, which was last updated in 2004.
• Approved several excavations on public property requests.