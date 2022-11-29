NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety members met briefly on Monday and approved an agreement for stormwater consulting.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said they currently have an agreement with the county for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Municipal Separate Storm Water System (NPDES MS4), but apparently the city received a letter in April from Indiana Department of Environmental Management saying the city met the requirements to be regulated under the new MS4 general permit.
The city approved entering into an agreement with Christopher B Burke Engineering LLC to provide as-needed service to respond to IDEM’s letter and whether there are reasons and justifications for the city to obtain a waiver.
The costs of the services in the agreement are not to exceed $5,000.
In other business, board members:
• Approved sewer connection at the Nappanee Airport Hangar B.
• Approved a sewer adjustment for a resident.