Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east wind increasing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Waves increasing to 2 to 4 feet tonight. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&