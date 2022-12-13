NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Public Works members worked through a lengthy agenda pretty quickly Monday afternoon and approved multiple agreements for 2023.
Approved was an agreement with Lawson-Fisher for Community Crossing Grant assistance at a cost of $35,200. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said it’s the same as last year with the exception of different streets and he shared they will prepare specifications and handle the bidding.
The board approved the 2023 Refuse Collection agreement with Borden Waste Away. Mayor Phil Jenkins said 2023 will be the last year of the 10-year contract, which had a set increase and additional residences. The total is $420,865.20, including 2,590 residential pickups and the 8 cubic yard containers downtown. Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said the city gained 190 residences over the 10 years.
Also approved was the 2023 Redevelopment & Chamber of Commerce agreement with Kitson Development for a total of $120,426.54 paid in 26 payments of $4,631.79. That agreement covers Kitson’s salary and benefits and the salary and benefits of two employees.
The board approved the annual agreement with Kindig & Sloat, city attorney Brian Hoffer’s law firm, at a cost not to exceed $60,000 and includes attendance at weekly meetings. The agreement is the same as last year but with a change in the hourly rates of about $5 more to $160 an hour.
Other agreements approved include with Family Christian Development Center for $20,000, Nappanee Boys & Girls Club for $125,000 and Emans Engineering for stormwater reviews — paid hourly with a not to exceed cost of $145,000.
COMMONWEALTH ENGINEERS
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers presented change orders and pay application requests, including a change order for Centennial Sewer Rehabilitation for $4,100 increase and an extension of 210 days. LaReau said this is the cost of remobilization of Visu Sewer from Illinois.
“They found the water service bored through the sanitary sewer as part of the Division C project by Indiana Earth so they were unable to line the sewer and had to backtrack to investigate,” he said.
Board member Wayne Scheumann asked, “Basically we’re incurring this cost because of Indiana Earth?” and was told that was correct.
The board approved the change order. The city was credited that cost back with change order No. 7 for the Water Main project, Division C, which LaReau said was a final quantity adjustment. The change order is a decrease of $85,749.99, which includes the $4,100 paid to Visu Sewer. He said as of this change order the total contract price is $3,119,838.65.
Finally the board approved pay application #16 for Division A Airport & Miriam Street Water tanks project to Caldwell tank in the amount of $28,510.83.
In other business, boardmembers:
• Approved two pay applications for South Park — one for $787.50 to move trees and the other final application for $32,046.90 both to R. Yoder Construction.
• Approved hiring Garrett Pauff as probationary patrolman effective as soon as possible and hiring Jon Curtis as probationary patrolman effective Jan. 3 and the resignation of reserve officer Bill Lynch.