NAPPANEE — The City of Nappanee will be sporting teal ribbons in September after approval by Nappanee Board of Public Works Monday.
Ron Bedward, who lost his daughter Shaylee, to ovarian cancer in 2021 at the young age of 27, came to the board for approval to tie the teal ribbons around poles and place signage listing warning signs of ovarian cancer for the month of September, which is ovarian cancer awareness month.
Last year was the first year for the local awareness campaign and Street Superintendent Brent Warren said everything went well.
Fire station RFQs
Mayor Phil Jenkins said they are at the point where they are ready for requests for qualifications for the new fire station. They are using the design-build method for the project and Tim Jensen of Veridus Group, who Jenkins said was assisting them with the RFQ process, attended virtually.
Jensen said the document was standard for the DBIA — Design Build Industry Association and is due back Oct. 9. Jenkins said there were still a “couple of things to button up” so he asked the board to approve the document pending review by the mayor, city attorney and city planner.
After the meeting, Nunemaker explained when the request for qualifications on a design build project comes in, they’ll score them then rank them to get the top three. He said they’ll then submit requests for proposals and the top three will need to submit designs. He said the RFQs will likely take a month and then they’ll have three months for the design of the station.
Nunemaker said the new station will have living quarters — two dorms — an apparatus bay, and “highly specialized areas — a carcinogen hot zone, a warm zone and cold zone for living and sleeping.”
Fire Chief Don Lehman added there’d be a separate state-of-the-art gear room and the apparatus bay would have a system to remove the diesel fuel.
“Obviously cancer is a big concern for firefighters, and we’ve done everything we can to make the living and working areas as safe as possible,” Lehman said.
Stormwater consulting agreement
The board approved Phase II of the stormwater engineering agreement with Christopher Burke. David Eichelberger, vice president of government services, was present.
Jenkins said several problem areas were identified, including — Arnott Street/C.R. 3, Williamsburg Pond at Sammlung Platz, Beacon Medical and NorthWood High School, NorthWood 3rd addition — the older part of the NorthWood addition, the airport area, Woodview Drive (wooded area), and Burkholder drain that flows southwest into Kosciusko County.
The estimated cost is $247,700 for work done over the next year or so. Eichelberger explained they will be advancing analysis, quantifying the amount of runoff, determine how the existing system is handling the stormwater and anticipated future development.
“Development happens and stormwater is the last thing you think of,” Jenkins said. “We’re making progress to correct problems, and it will be helpful to have this plan in place.”
Borden Waste 2024 Contract
Mayor Jenkins told the board that he’s been negotiating the 2024 trash contract with Borden’s Waste Away and Eric Ivory from Borden’s was present. He said it’s a five-year renewal with the ability to add another five years. He said they have the option to add curbside recycling.
Jenkins said the rate will be $13.09 per home per month for 2024 — same as last year. Curbside recycling would be $4.50 per home per month. He said it’d be a three-percent annual increase if they add recycling, if not, it would be a four-percent annual increase.
He said they are still finishing negotiations, so he asked the board to approve having him and the city attorney continue to negotiate and they’d bring a final copy for next board of works meeting.
“We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership,” Ivory said.
Apple Festival Requests
The board approved several items pertaining to the upcoming Apple Festival including, approving a banner across US Hwy 6 and Ind. 19 from Aug. 29-end of festival; installation of internet equipment by Community Fiber for WI-FI during the festival with install date Sept. 4-15 and removal by Sept. 22.; the closing of Marion Street from 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Sept. 16 for the Apple Festival Road Run and a new request for a temporary four-way stop sign at W. Randolph and S. Locke Street Sept. 14-17.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said this was the first time they were requesting the four-way stop but it’s a local bypass since South Main Street is closed.
“There’s lots of traffic down there so I want to give this a shot to control traffic,” he said.
Wastewater
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber asked approval of a quote from BL Anderson to update the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition computer. Gerber said they recently discovered the SCADA was running off a 2007 platform that was no longer supported so that makes it a high risk for cyber security.
The quote includes two options and he’s requesting both. The first is reducing the two SCADA computers with one main computer in the supervisor’s office that will carry all the licenses and the second option is adding two laptops with remote access software. The cost is $70,000 — down from $100,000.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked if this was budgeted for this year and Gerber said it wasn’t. Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said this was discovered during an evaluation of the system and they couldn’t update the computer because it was too cold.
“This is vitally important — we need to keep better track moving forward,” Mayor Jenkins said.
“On the water side we have kept up — we’re all protected there,” Gerber added.
Gerber also informed the board that the emergency repair they approved for a sewer break on Lincoln Street had more issues, He said they discovered at least a six-foot collapsed sewer main and Haskins will start the work Sept. 1. The mayor said they need to be done by Sept. 15.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request from Ride to Remember to use the ladder truck with the big flag over Clark St.
• Tabled the sewer adjustment for 706 N. Main St until Oct. 23.