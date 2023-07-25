NAPPANEE — Although there are a few outstanding items to be dealt with, on Monday the Nappanee Board of Works and Safety approved the final payment on the Oakland Trail project.
Mike Reese of The Troyer Group submitted a final pay application for $80,882.65 after a deduction of $36,000 for liquidated damages to R. Yoder Construction. The letter listed some items that will need to be dealt with, but Mayor Phil Jenkins felt those items are covered under the warranty, however they did want them to be on record.
Those items include some trees that need to be replanted and areas that need to be reseeded. Reese’s letter stated the contractor plans to address those issues in the fall when the weather is more suitable for planting.
There are also some gouges in the trail that the contractor attempted to repair but city officials want to see how those repairs withstand the changing temperatures. Park Superintendent Chris Davis said there are “a couple of deep gouges they didn’t even try to repair.”
Davis also mentioned they’re still having issues with the water features, which keep plugging up impeding the water flow.
“We have to clean out those intake valves twice a week now,” he said.
City officials stated they felt confident the contractor would take care of the issues under the warranty period.
Street Department
Street Superintendent Brent Warren brought a request for a dumpster to be placed on the road in front of 651 Broad Street. He informed the board that about a month ago that residence had a fire with “substantial damage” to the house. There’s already a dumpster in the driveway but he just received a request for a second one to be placed in a parking space in front of the house for a month while clean-up continues.
“There’ll be a week overlap with school starting and traffic increases, but I don’t see a major issue with it,” Warren said.
The board approved the request for the second dumpster from July 21-Aug. 20.
In other business, the board:
• Approved Touch a Truck event and use of the pavilion Aug. 10 from 6-8 pm with no parking in the pavilion from noon-9 pm.
• Tabled a sewer bill adjustment request for 706 N. Main St. as the property is going through an estate change. They will revisit the matter at the Aug. 14 meeting.
• Approved the consent agenda including one driveway permit, six excavation in right of way requests, a sewer connection and equipment request from The Barns for event fencing for the upcoming Arts and Crafts Festival.