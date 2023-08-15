NAPPANEE — Work continues on Woodview Drive and at Monday’s Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the board approved two change orders for the project.
The first, change order #4 in the amount of $7,439 to connect a 10-inch tile to alleviate drainage on the north side of Woodview Drive. Street Superintendent Brent Warren explained there were two tiles coming into the structure to convey water — one they were aware of and the other they weren’t.
Evan Lavioette of First Group attended the meeting virtually and confirmed Warren’s statements.
“There were two outlet types instead of one,” he said.
The change order also added two more workdays to the project.
The second change order, change order #5, was for $915 for curb line adjustment. Lavioette explained when they first surveyed the project there were some small decorative trees that grew much larger over time. There were also Northern Indiana Public Service Company poles that were privately owned that NIPSCO reportedly were unwilling to move so the city decided to move the poles and cut down the trees as needed.
However, another solution came about to adjust the curb line to avoid having to cut down the trees and move the electric poles. The cost of the change order was for additional surveying and engineering work and no additional time was added.
Hydrant & Water Main Flushing
Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber informed the board that hydrant flushing will begin Aug. 28 through Aug. 31.
The flushing will take place at night starting at 10 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m. for safety reasons as streets can temporarily flood during the process. These are also non-peak hours, so it preserves water in the towers.
Residents may experience some discoloration of water in the morning and Gerber said the water is safe for consuming and showering. However, caution should be used when laundering clothes during this time period.
A tentative time schedule for the project is:
- Aug. 28 — the northeast section of the city or an area bound by E. Market St. and N. Main St. to the Berlin Court ditch, including the Blackstone subdivision and US 6 to the Nappanee airport.
- Aug. 29 — The Northwood subdivision, Woodview Drive, McCormick Creek subdivision, Heritage Farms subdivision and Main St. north of the Berlin Court ditch.
- Aug. 30 — all areas west of Main St. and North of Market St. including the West Industrial Park.
- Aug. 31 — all areas south of Market Street.
In addition, Gerber said they will be cleaning out the water mains starting Aug. 23 through Aug. 31, which will mean an increase in chlorine. Gerber wanted residents to be aware that they may smell chlorine in the water and that it is safe to consume. Anyone with any questions is encouraged to contact the water utility at 574-773-4623.
Lastly, he asked the board to declare an emergency in order to quickly repair a major sewer tile collapse on East Lincoln, east of Jackson Street. He said he’d probably hire Beer & Slabaugh to quickly repair the collapse, which could be a public health and public safety concern.
In other business, the board:
• Kept a sewer bill adjustment tabled until the next meeting.
• Approved the half-block alley closure for Kountry Cabinets annual tent sale Sept. 13-16.
• Approved hiring Samuel Wilson as police reserve officer, retroactive to Aug. 10. Wilson was a police reserve in Ohio.
• Approved the promotion of Garret Pauff from probationary patrolman to patrolman first class, effective Aug. 13.
• Approved Building Inspector Steve Saylor’s request to attend a conference in September.
• Warren addressed a latecomer to the meeting representing Don Carlos’ restaurant and their need to reapply for a dumpster request and met with her afterwards.
• Approved the consent agenda of requests for excavation on public property and sewer connections as presented.