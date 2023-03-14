NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Works members Monday made quick work of a fairly full agenda, approving change orders and pay applications on several projects.
The board approved a change order and change to the engineering agreement on the airport and Miriam Water Tower projects.
The change order is a “move towards closing the project”, according to Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers. The project is now complete but he reminded the board that the project was completed late, “beyond substantial completion — 105 days late in total.”
LaReau said Caldwell Tank was offering close to $37,000 reduction of the contract if the city was willing to extend the contract to when the work was completed. They also offered not to pursue $7800 from BL Anderson for cell service, for a total reduction of $44,800.
“I feel we were not negatively impacted by this,” Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said, adding that the other option was to continue to negotiate liability and delay closing out the project.
The board agreed to the negotiation.
“If we have all the necessary paperwork in regards to the project and lateness and the problems the city had getting the project completed so we’ll have those records for the future,” Board Member Wayne Scheumann added to this point.
The board also approved an amendment to the engineering agreement for the airport-Miriam project. LaReau said it was for utilizing remaining funds from a state revolving loan, which had $62,435 remaining. He said he met with Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber about needs to use the funds. They discussed pressure filters or painting the Clouse elevated tank and SRF approved both items.
“This is step one — then we anticipate doing a project,” he said. The cost of amended agreement is $12,650.
In another matter the board approved a change order for the Oakland Trail project to R. Yoder Construction. Mayor Jenkins reminded the board this was for the 100th sculpture on the art path that was added after the project was let. The cost is $10,862 plus five additional days.
Pay applications
The board agreed to paying pay applications to GM Development for park restroom project. The mayor said they held it since October because there were some punch list items but he felt they were in a good position to release it. The amount of the city’s portion is $125,046.52.
They also approved pay application #1 to Beer & Slabaugh on the water main project for $81,717.10.
In other business, the board:
- Approved eight sewer bill adjustments as listed on the agenda
- Approved several excavating in right of way permits for New Paris Telephone/Community Fiber, Northern Indiana Public Service Company and R. Yoder Construction